It is estimated that 3-4 million people suffer from this often disabling rheumatological pathology, especially due to widespread musculoskeletal pain, mostly women, even at a young age.

It is estimated that 3-4 million Italians suffer from fibromyalgia – even at a young age – especially women. Yet, in Italy this rheumatological disease is not yet recognized, which is characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain that is often disabling enough to affect daily life (as also happened to Lady Gaga, who suffers from it, forced to cancel concerts). Hence, on the occasion of World Fibromyalgia Day, which occurs on May 12, the appeal of patient associations to institutions for the disease to be included in the Lea, the essential levels of assistance, i.e. the services that the National Health Service must guarantee to everyone, wherever they reside.

Symptoms Fibromyalgia is still a difficult disease to diagnose, even if its knowledge has become more widespread in recent years. The main alarm bells to pay attention to are:

diffuse musculoskeletal pain, chronic fatigue, difficulty sleeping and concentrating at work; memory problems; other symptoms that may be present are: joint stiffness in the morning, headache, digestive disorders, listlessness, pins and needles.

Diagnosis In the absence of specific biomarkers, the diagnosis is based on symptoms, in particular on the presence of widespread pain of variable intensity when feeling or applying pressure with the finger at some points of the body called tender points (pain points, see illustration in photo). The general practitioner will evaluate whether to prescribe specific tests to rule out other diseases, including rheumatological ones, and/or advise the patient to visit a rheumatological specialist.

Possible therapies There is no definitive cure for fibromyalgia, but there are treatments that allow you to live with the disease and ease the symptoms. The therapeutic path it must be done"tailored", based on the patient's anamnesis and history: for example, he may require assistance from a multidisciplinary team which includes, in addition to the rheumatologist, other specialists such as a psychologist, physiotherapist, algologist, nutritionist. In any case it is always necessary rely on expert handsotherwise you risk running into treatments that are advertised as "miraculous" but instead have no scientific evidence.

They currently exist in Italy over forty centers specialized in fibromyalgia syndrome who adhere to National Fibromyalgia Registry (

here the information

).

Still not recognized Patients have been waiting for years for the disease to be included in the essential levels of assistance with the relative performance appropriate for disease monitoring under exemption. If the pathology were recognized as disabling, it would then allow access to benefits provided in the workplace and social sphere. A goal that seems closer after the recent approval by the State-Regions Conference of the so-called Rate Decree which updates specialist outpatient services and prosthetic assistance. Says Giusy Fabio, vice president of theItalian Fibromyalgia Syndrome Association (Aisf):On the occasion of the day we want to turn the spotlight on the pathology, in particular launch an appeal to the institutions to proceed as soon as possible with the update of the Lea also including the fibromyalgia syndrome in the essential levels of assistance, given that there has already been the green light has been passed by the national Commission for updating the Lea.

No longer INVISIBLE On the occasion of the day, the No more invisible initiative promoted by Aisf returns: throughout Italy, squares, buildings, monuments light up in purple (the color of fibromyalgia), with the aim of raising public awareness of the conditions of patients with fibromyalgia . Then the initiative Our pain deserves rest continues, which consists in coloring a bench purple and affixing a plaque with this sentence, in order to inform and involve the population in the participating Municipalities. To date, 67 benches have been built throughout Italy.