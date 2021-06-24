Despite the fact that health contingency measures restricted face-to-face activities, especially in the education sector, Fibra Educa securities listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) have registered a growth of close to 80 percent since they were issued on June 27, 2018, in addition to the returns for distributions that the fiber has distributed.

Fibra Educa Invest in real estate opportunities in the education sector, allowing you to offer your investors returns

The general director of Fibra Educa, Raúl Martínez Solares Piña, said that in 2019 the opening price of the Real Estate Trust Stock Certificate (CBFI) of Fibra Educa was 20 pesos and in 2021 it is 35.5, which implies a gain of 77.5 percent.

He added that to this are added the returns on distributions from 2019, which generated another 10 percent; in 2020 the return on distributions was close to 8 percent; and in 2021 despite the fact that a single distribution of returns has been delivered, it is very much in line with the levels around 7.5 percent of annualized distribution.

In conference with the media, on the occasion of third anniversary of the debut of Fibra Educa in the stock market, the manager explained that although the education sector has been one of the most affected by social distancing measures, the pandemic has shown what the true scope of online education is, since first there was a very strong movement towards this modality, but most educational institutions were not prepared for this.

In addition, students do not have the prior structure to learn online and this has generated serious deficiencies, which are reflected in surveys of the students themselves and where a significant majority assure that they have not learned the same and that they prefer to return to face-to-face classes.

Thus, “there is an important orientation to maintain an adequate balance between face-to-face education and education that can be online…. (..)… but a good part of the students say that they want face-to-face classes because the type interaction and use is different ”, said Raúl Martínez.

“I believe that (the pandemic) is forcing the education sector to reconfigure the tools available to improve education, but without a doubt, face-to-face education will continue for many decades, although there are models that will allow us to expand the potential of generation of value in the education sector ”, he pointed out.

Investments

In this context, Fibra Educa is planning to buy a very large extension in the western-western region of the country, which represents an area close to 60 thousand meters of profitable gross area, which gives a level of certainty in the educational operation, which will allow the payment of future rents, much higher than the average for fibers in the market.

To this are added projects in which they will have to incorporate some technological tools, in order to meet the demand for mechanisms to provide a more online or hybrid education, because although students prefer face-to-face education, there is a percentage that has other trends.

Cost reduction allowed not to stop collecting rents

Faced with the question of whether Fibra Educa stopped receiving rents, given that the educational buildings were empty due to the pandemic, Raúl Martínez Solar explained that what was done was a restructuring of expenses in schools, and although the hardest hit was in April and May 2020, schooling or enrollment enrollment gradually recovered.

