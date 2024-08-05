Fiberco, investments for 1.4 billion in the second half

First board of directors for FiberCop, the company whose main shareholders are the Kkr fund and the Italian government that acquired Telecom’s network for approximately 18 billion euros. FiberCop has approved a €1.4 billion investment plan for the country’s leading infrastructure operator for the second half of 2024 to accelerate the development of the country’s fiber optic network. A number of governance appointments have also been made.

President Massimo Sarmi has been entrusted with relations with national and international institutions related to the discipline of “golden power” as well as the supervision of activities concerning assets relevant to national security. While CEO Luigi Ferraris is responsible for the strategies and industrial management of the company whose mission is the transformation and acceleration of the deployment of the fiber optic network, where FiberCopil is the first infrastructure operator in the country.

The CEO also reports the first lines of the new organizational structure that see, among others: Andre Rogowski, Chief Financial Officer; Elisabetta. Romano, Chief Technology & Operations Officer; Adriano Mureddu, Chief Human Resources Officer; Massimo Bruno, Chief External Relations Officer; Giovanni Venditti, Chief Legal Officer; Simone Bonannini, Chief Commercial Officer and Giovanni Moglia, Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer.