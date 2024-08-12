The fiber optics are about to make an evolutionary leap thanks to the technologies next-generation quantum computers. The aforementioned optical fibers are designed to handle the massive flow of information required by quantum computers. This is about to make a big difference, so why should we care?

New creation of optical fibers from‘University of Bath of the United Kingdom, the next-generation optical fibers are explained in detail in the journal Applied Physics Letters Quantum. The fibers are creating, as project leader Kristina Rusimova explains, revolutionary prospects for data transfer in space. “The optical fibers that we are developing ahead of the curve for quantum computers are laying the foundation for the data transmission needs of the future,” says Rusimova.

How do new fiber optics work?

Conventional fibers are far from supporting the transmission of large amounts of data needed for quantum technologiesThis is because the fact that it is compact and hard in structure and the wavelength it works with are not enough, but the new fibers They have a complex core structure, which is composed of air pockets scattered along the entire length of the fibre.

The Innovations

Cameron McGarryone of the main authors of the newspaperreveals the significance of this new design in his contributions: “The design of these air bags allows researchers to tune the properties of light inside the fiber.” Which allows the check of phenomena such as the entanglement and the ability to transform the color of photons, as well as the ability to trap.

Future use

The numerous revolutionaries applications of the new generations of optical fibers are in terms of quantum cryptography. Quantum cryptography will transmit messages completely inviolable to hackers, a beautiful role for information security in the immediate future.

These innovations in optical fibers could Really revolutionize the way we transmit and protect our data. What do you think? Are you excited about the potential of quantum technologies? Share your thoughts in the comments!