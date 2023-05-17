Transmitting millions of data through a glass thread is possible thanks to advances in technology, this is the case of fiber optics, a transmission medium widely used in the telecommunications industry due to its numerous advantages, such as its ability to transmit large amounts of information at high speeds, its immunity to electromagnetic interference and its security in data transmission.

However, this technology is also used in various states of the Mexican Republic as a relevant means of connection for emergency care and receipt of information by the authorities.

Entities such as Hidalgo, Colima, Tamaulipas or Chihuahua use this advance to connect their Command Centers with the various technologies implemented in cities such as video surveillance, panic buttons and highway arches.

Seguritech Privada, a Mexican company that is an expert in security technologies, states that compared to other means of data transmission, such as copper cable or radio waves, fiber optics offer higher transmission speeds, less signal loss and higher bandwidth capacity.

This makes it perfect for sending large amounts of data that include video, images, audio, internet and, in the case of security, warning signs relevant to citizen attention.

“Fiber optic installations must take into account various technical factors such as the type of soil where this technology will be installed, in addition to preferentially locating it on main streets where it is safer for brigade members and where interference is avoided as much as possible. and affectations to the road. says Ariel Picker, president of Seguritech Privada.

Said company has created strategic methodologies for the design and implementation of infrastructure for fiber optic networks considering pertinent aspects such as location, distance and its layout, which has made it possible to guarantee the operation and functioning of justice enforcement tools.