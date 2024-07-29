Home page World

In parts of France the fiber optic network was damaged. (Archive image) © Jan Woitas/dpa

Another stir in France: Unknown persons damage parts of the fiber optic network. However, an important location is apparently not affected.

Paris – Unknown persons damaged fiber optic networks in parts of France during the night. According to media reports, 6 of the 101 French departments are affected. Paris is not among them. France’s acting Secretary of State for Digital Affairs, Marina Ferrari, wrote on X that nighttime damage affected telecommunications providers.

According to the Secretary of State, local access to cable, landline and mobile networks is affected. Work is underway to fully restore services. Ferrari wrote: “I condemn these cowardly and irresponsible acts in the strongest possible terms.”

The newspaper “Le Parisien” reported that the providers Bouygues, Free and SFR were affected. SFR reported vandalism in the six areas between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. Cables were cut. This had an impact on the landline and mobile networks – including those of foreign providers who used the SFR network.

According to the newspaper, it is still unclear how many people were affected by the incident. No one has yet taken responsibility for the damage.

Just last Friday, unknown assailants carried out attacks on the French railway network SNCF, causing massive disruptions to train traffic shortly before the opening of the Olympic Games in Paris. It is still unclear whether the new incident is connected to the train attack. dpa