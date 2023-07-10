Peace comes to the European basketball scene. FIBA and the Euroleague Basketball have agreed this Monday that the calendar of club competitions and that of national teams will not overlap in the 2023-24 season in search of working in a joint line, something that has not happened since the introduction of the windows ranked “FIBA and the EuroLeague have agreed to avoid any calendar overlap of national team and club competitions in the 2023-24 season. They have also confirmed that they will continue to discuss for the next twelve months to reach mutually acceptable solutions for the good of basketball in Europe and around the world,” they announced in a joint statement. In this way, a problem that the different levels of European basketball have been demanding to solve has ended for a long time. Of course, this step forward will be, for the moment, temporary: from the following season, 24-25, it could happen again.

The controversy between FIBA ​​and the Euroleague jumped in 2017 with the introduction of the windows qualifying for the 2019 World Cup in China, which forced players to choose between playing club competitions, such as the Euroleague, or their national team matches: all the qualifying matches of the windows November and February overlapped with EuroLeague games. Last year, FIBA ​​took a step towards conciliation by relocating the window of November 2022 together with that of February 2023. The Euroleague, in addition, will stop for two weeks in February 2024 after last week’s meeting of the owner clubs, since until now there was only one week of stoppage that coincided with the different competitions of the Cups of each country. In this way, the qualifiers for the European Championship will be compressed next February. With this new system, the international federation hopes that the players can have a summer of rest to face the national team competitions with guarantees.

