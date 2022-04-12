The refinancing of car incentives arrived a few days ago but motorists have already started the hunt for the models that benefit from the state bonus, with the reliefs that are once again divided into the three CO2 emission bands that we have come to know since the first most recent introduction of this facilitated purchase mechanism. Among the different models that fall within the eco-bonus there are also the cars of the Fiat range, both as regards the full electric (with only the 500) and as regards the endothermic engines.

In fact, the battery-powered Cinquino can benefit from an eco-bonus equal to 3,000 euros plus any 2,000 scrapping for cars with a price list of up to 35,000 euros excluding VAT and IPT, falling within the 0-21 g / km emission range. The electric Fiat 500 thus has a list price starting from 27,000 euros to which the concessions provided by the eco-bonus must be subtracted, going down to a cost close to 25,000 euros. With a double jump in the last band, the 61-135 g / km, you can opt for the la Fiat 500X, the best-selling diesel model on the Italian market last year. The crossover of the Italian brand has a list price starting from 26,400 euros and can therefore go down to 24,400 euros thanks to the incentives, with CO2 emissions of 106 g / km. The 1.3 Multijet engines with 95 HP and 200 Nm of torque or the 1.6 Multijet with 130 HP and 320 Nm of torque are available. In this case, however, the cost rises to 27,900 euros, from which the discount provided by the bonus must be subtracted.

The Fiat Tipo Wagon and especially the Fiat Panda which in the Mild Hybrid version with the 69 HP three-cylinder Fire Fly engine boasts a price of just over 14,000 euros, with an almost complete package of equipment.