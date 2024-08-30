The used car market continues to capture the attention of Italian motorists, with Fiat, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz dominating preferences in the first half of 2024.

According to a study conducted by CarVertical, a leading company in the collection and analysis of data for the automotive sector, the Fiat 500 confirms its position as the undisputed queen of the used market, representing 3.7% of all vehicles checked on the platform.



Despite a slight decrease compared to 2023 (from 5.1% to 3.7%), the Fiat 500 firmly maintains its first place among the most desired cars by Italians. Immediately after we find the Volkswagen Golf (2.9%) and the Mercedes-Benz A-Class (2.7%), followed by the very Italian Alfa Romeo Giulietta (2.7%) and Alfa Romeo Stelvio (2.6%). An interesting novelty is the entry into the top ten of the Land Rover Range Rover, which with 1.7% stands out among the choices of buyers.

In addition to the classic models, The report highlights a significant growth in popularity for the Mini Countryman, which has seen an increase of 85.3% in searches. SUVs such as the Volkswagen T-Roc (+81%), Audi Q2 (+61.1%) and Q3 (+59.4%) are also not far behind, a sign that Italians are increasingly moving towards spacious and versatile vehicles.

However, popularity does not always go hand in hand with quality. The carVertical report highlights how popular models on the used car market, such as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Giulietta and the Fiat 500 itself, are often victims of mileage fraud. This phenomenon, known as “rollback”, represents a real risk for buyers, making it even more important to carry out thorough checks before purchasing a used car.

On the price front, the market seems to be moving towards a stabilization, with a slight but constant reduction in costs, mainly due to the resumption of new car production. This trend contributes to a greater influx of vehicles on the used market, improving the offer available to consumers.

2024 is proving to be a year of confirmations but also of interesting changes in the used car landscape in Italy. For those looking for a new vehicle, the choice is wide and varied, but it is essential to pay attention to the transparency and reliability of the seller, to avoid unpleasant surprises along the way.