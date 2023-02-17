The Fiat Uno turns forty: it was in fact launched in 1983. However, the Uno Turbo ie arrived in 1985: it was the first supercharged Fiat for mass production. It was fitted with a 105 HP 1.3 engine, capable of pushing it up to 200 km/h and covering 0-100 km/h in 8.3 seconds. With an owner and enthusiast let’s see what are the main points to check when approaching the purchase of a similar car: the state of conservation of the interior and mechanical parts. An example of the first series can be found on sale starting from 15,000 euros, but for those restored and in good condition the price can reach 25,000 euros.