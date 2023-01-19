Space and sci-fi, in a sense, very broad. But certainly not only modern in content. Because to a large extent it was built by robots. She took the company that manufactured it by the hand and accompanied it to the end of a dangerous crisis that threatened to overwhelm it. It was a very successful model. Indeed, One. People liked it because it incorporated what families were looking for: it was affordable, practical, spacious and reliable. As well as pleasing to the eye. It completed a renewal of the product line that had by now dragged on for too long, the little cousin Panda had come out in 1980, the big cousin Ritmo even in 1978. But 1983 was finally the turn of the small car by definition. The Fiat Uno invaded international markets with its freshness. Like its ancestors, it accompanied an entire generation and even a little further on, because we still see some of them on the streets today, 40 years after that January 19, 1983 in which it was unveiled. Classic, therefore timeless.

​Thanks to Centro Storico Fiat for their collaboration