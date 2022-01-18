Also in 2021 Fiat confirmed its own leadership in Italy. The Turin brand had no rivals in the Italian car and commercial vehicle market, with over 278,000 registrations which brought the overall market share to 17%, compared to 16.8% the previous year. By focusing exclusively on sales of the cars to individuals, Fiat and Abarth have achieved one share of 14%, further distancing the second brand in the standings by a good 5.4 percentage points and consequently confirming the high appreciation by customers of the Fiat range.

Fiat’s commitment has focused on the energy transition starting with the new 500, entirely developed, designed and manufactured in Turin: with 10,753 registrations, equal to 16% of the share, the battery-powered utility car of the Turin brand was the best-selling electric car in Italy. It is a car that has driven the market for 100% electric cars, which in 2021 in Italy more than doubled its volumes compared to the previous year, reaching over 67,000 units. In terms of volumes, the models 500 and Panda were literally dominant: in addition to occupying the podium in the ranking of the best-selling cars in Italy with over 146,000 overall registrations which are reflected in a 55% share in segment A, both of these models are also leaders among hybrid cars. Also worth mentioning for Fiat Tipo, which with 16,568 units sold in 2021 was the most marketed model in the compact sedan and station wagon segment.

As for commercial vehicles, Fiat Professional confirms itself as the leader in its market segment with over 55,000 units sold and a 30% increase over the previous year. The best seller in the commercial vehicle market is Ducato, which has recorded over 21,000 deliveries and leads the ranking in the large van segment with over 29% share. “Pandemic crisis, lack of semiconductors and intermittent incentives policy have heavily marked the past year – explained Eligio Catarinella, Fiat & Abarth Country Manager – However, Fiat’s market shares for each of the segments in which the brand’s models are present show one indisputable leadership which encourages us to pursue a similar position also for 2022, the year in which we are also committed to leading the transition towards electrification “.