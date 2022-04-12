Fiat Ulysse is back on the list, but this time it’s all in format electric. The model, to be exact, is called in fact E-Ulysse, and is in 7 or 8 seater version. Its commercial variant is called E-Shieldand even if it has nothing to do with the monstrous Suzuki that went up to Pikes Peak, it is still a vehicle that can have its say even in time of incentives.

The electric version of the historic Fiat model represents the brand’s return to the MPV segment. The new E-Ulysse boasts up to 12 configurations of interior space in the 8-seat version and up to 16 configurations in the 7-seat “living room” version.. The 136 HP and 260 Nm electric motor (for a maximum speed of 130 km / h) is accompanied by a 75 kWh lithium-ion battery, which allows a range of 330 kilometers in the WLTP cycle. The new E-Ulysse is equipped as standard with a 100 kW fast charge system, to charge the battery to 80% in just 45 minutes: for domestic and public charging, however, there is also the possibility of using the three-phase cable. MODE 3 of 11 kW and the Wallbox by Mopar.

The price of the new E-Ulysse, already available for order and with production at the French Stellantis plant in Hordain, is 48,032 euros without taxes, 59,500 turnkey (53,770 and 66,500 the Lounge) but the vehicle accesses the incentives (with scrapping) for electric. The twin E-Scudo, precisely with the same dimensions and technologies, costs 36,550 euros in the basic version. There is also an endothermic version of the Scudo, with a Diesel engine starting at 25,450 euros.

Returning to the E-Ulysse, the starting set-up is already quite rich: 17 “alloy wheels, reclining and removable seats, three-zone conditioned area, removable work shelves and sun blinds for the rear seats, storage net in the trunk. This is followed by the Lounge set-up, which stands out for its various top-of-the-range features, such as electric opening tailgate, panoramic roof with ambient light, Xenon headlights and adjustable leather seats in a “living room” configuration. From a technological and infotainment point of view, there are three levels of integrated radio: the upper version features a 7 ″ color touch screen with Apple Car Play and Android Auto functions and a Connect Nav service provided by Tom Tom. Finally, the range of equipment relating to driving assistance systems is extensive.

“This vehicle looks to the future and arises from customer requests – said Eric Laforge, head of LCV Stellantis for Europe, according to reports from the newspaper La Stampa – so much so that we have two battery variants, 50 and 75 kWh, for distances up to 330 km. E-Ulysse represents the paradigm of Italian hospitality known all over the world: the welcoming capacity declined above all in the internal configuration of the spaces, similar to a club lounge in which to host colleagues or customers. A new sanitizing device makes its debut on board, which can be moved inside the passenger compartment“. The load volume is 4,200 liters in the standard version and 4,900 in the Long (900 and 1,500 liters with all seats occupied) and it is possible to load objects up to 3.5 meters long.