After the great success of the “Tricolour Bonus” launched at the beginning of the year, Fiat announces a new special edition that makes the purchase of its electric cars even more accessible. Despite the exhaustion of government incentives dedicated to low-emission cars (0-20 g/km of CO2), the Turin brand has decided to introduce the new “Tricolore Bonus” to meet the needs of customers: the promotion is valid until August 31 and allows access to financing Stellantis Financial Services with a low instalment and the option to return the car after 36 months, replace it or keep it.

The Fiat Tricolore Bonus is back

For example, for the Fiat 500e with a 23.8 kWh battery and 190 km of autonomy, the total discount exceeds 6,000 euros, completely compensating for the lack of government incentives. In this case, the monthly payment starts at just 199 euros, with a down payment of 5,000 euros and a TAN of 3.99%. For the version with a 42 kWh battery and 320 km of autonomy, however, the payment starts at 249 euros. Abarth 500e it can be purchased with a monthly instalment starting from 269 euros, a down payment of 5,000 euros and a TAN of 1.99%, while the new 600e it can be had with an installment starting from 299 euros and a TAN of 3.99%.

For electric cars, Abarth too

But that’s not all, because starting from September the new special edition will be available exclusively for the Italian market 500e MIRAFIORIwhich celebrates 50 years since the debut of the 131 Mirafiori in the historic Turin plant. To complete the range, the limited version will also be launched by the end of the year Fiat 500e Giorgio Armanithe union of two icons of Italian style and design.

Zero Emissions Discounts

“I am enthusiastic about the new Tricolore Bonus which, once again, underlines how FIAT is always close to Italians with concrete and advantageous initiatives, which make technological innovation accessible to all for a increasingly sustainable and responsible mobility – commented Giuseppe Galassi, Managing Director of Fiat & Abarth in Italy – Therefore, I invite everyone to go to the Italian showrooms of the FIAT Network to discover the details of this extraordinary promotion and immediately get behind the wheel of the iconic 100% electric 500e, also in the high-performance Scorpion version, or aboard the new ‘family mover’ 600 which brings the Brand back to the B segment, with all its energy, turtleneck and colour”.