Fiat celebrates its 125 years of history also on the Brazilian market with a special Tributo 125 series which will enrich its flagship models Argo, Pulse, Fastback, Strada and Toro. Each car boasts some exclusive details with a comprehensive equipment package. Starting from the colors that have white and gray as the predominant shades, with the contrasting black roof. Other shades of gray and black are also available, depending on the model, in addition to Alaska white (pearl) for the Argo, Pulse, Fastback and Strada models. The price in euros for these special version models ranges from 15,500 euros for the Argo to just over 30,000 euros for the Toro.

The Fiat Tributo 125 series

Other distinctive stylistic features are the burnished wheels and emblems which reinforce the exclusive look while inside the passenger compartment we find leather seats and steering wheel, combined with bronze finishing details and the iconic FIAT flag in gold. The Tributo 125 series will also include details such as digital air conditioning and a high-tech dashboard. However, each model stands out for some exclusive features.

The special versions of Argo and Impulse

For example, on the Fiat Argo Tributo 125 we find the Argo Drive 1.0 system which is enriched with elements that highlight the values ​​of technology, refinement and exclusivity: the set-up includes leather seats and steering wheels, Keyless system, digital climate control and the possibility of painting two-tone pearly. On the bodywork we find specific badges, 15″ burnished alloy wheels, fog lights, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera. On the Impulse Tributo 125 the Drive T200 version returns and also in this case we find leather seats and steering wheel, Keyless system, 17″ alloy wheels, fog lights, reversing camera and 10.1 touch display to control the infotainment ″.

Fastback and Toro

On the Fiat Fastback Tributo 125 we also find leather seats and steering wheel, 10.1″ infotainment, paint with two-tone roof, standard side badges and 17″ alloy wheels. The premium experience comes complete with keyless entry’n’go, remote start, electric parking brake, fog lights and blacked-out interior trim. The special version of the Strada is based on the Volcano Automatic variant, but with exclusive equipment from the special series. In addition to specific design elements, it also features digital climate control, a reversing camera, alloy wheels, paddle shift, burnished interior trim, leather steering wheel, leather/fabric seats and roof painted in gloss black. Finally, the Toro Tributo 125, which is based on the Volcano trim and is equipped with a 10.1″ multimedia screen, camera, black alloy wheels, burnished interior finishes, leather-covered steering wheel, leather and fabric seats.