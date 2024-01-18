The Fiat Topolino one-offs created in collaboration with Disney to celebrate 100 years of the American company and the link with the Italian brand through the iconic Mickey Mouse will be protagonists on the north ramp of the Lingotto. The special versions of the electric quadricycle of the Turin brand Stellantis will be on display on the helical structure as part of an initiative carried out with the Pinacoteca Agnelli.

Fiat Topolino celebrates Disney

These Fiat Topolino one-offs will in fact be part of a route that involves the Lingotto shopping center and its peculiar ramp, offering visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Fiat Topolino one-offs, and then conclude the journey with Casa 500 and La Pista 500. On the occasion of Disney's centenary, Fiat wanted to celebrate this important milestone and Mickey Mouse with a series of unique creations that sealed a special collaboration that saw the creative team of the Turin brand working side by side with that of Disney and in particular with Giorgio Cavazzano who completely created one of the specimens. The other four Mickey Mouses have special liveries inspired by four themes: historical, modern, street, And abstract.

The initiative at Lingotto

The exhibition of the five works of art is designed as a gift for everyone: tourists, families, fans of both brands – FIAT and Disney – and for the enchanting city of Turin, enlivened by the chromatic liveliness and artistic value of the one-off, small in stature but full of great charm. An initiative dedicated to creativity and pop culture, which acts as a solid bridge accessible to all for the exploration of the different artistic realities present within the Lingotto. It is a journey within everyone's reach into the world of art, a lively and colorful journey in which the five creations represent only a small artistic taste compared to what awaits visitors at Casa 500 and La Pista 500: here, the experience culminates in a cultural explosion with significant educational value.