Do you remember the case of the large seizure of Fiat Topolino at the port of Livorno? It was May 19, and the Guardia di Finanza and the Customs and Monopolies Agency decided to seize 134 examples of Fiat Topolinoto be precise 119 Fiat Topolinos and 15 Fiat Topolino Dolcevitas. The reason? The presence of stickers of the Italian flag on the bodywork, an element that was contested by the Gdf to Stellantis since the electric microcars in question had not been assembled in our country but in Morocco and then imported by sea right up to the port of Livorno.

Made in Italy according to Fiat

Well, during the press conference to present the collaboration between Fiat and Unieuro that took place yesterday, this topic was discussed again. Not so much about this specific case of maxi seizure, but about the concept of Made in Italy. A first taste of Fiat’s point of view on the theme of Italianness was given by Giuseppe Galassi, Managing Director Fiat & Abarth Italia, who explained: “Italianness for us It doesn’t just mean production. But it’s also everything else. Speaking of the new Topolino, for example, not everyone knows that it is designed entirely in Turin”.

The concept of Italianness

But it was Gaetano Thorel, Head of Fiat & Abarth Europe, who went into greater detail on the issue: “In our opinion Made in Italy means the ability to exporting Italianness around the world. Fiat is the market leader in three different continents and leads as many markets as Brazil, Turkey and Italy. To reach the numbers we can boast, we cannot have all the production take place in Italy. Moreover, 70% of the Fiats sold in Italy are produced locally, and I do not think there are other car brands that can boast this proportion. We are one of the most loved brands in Italyit is no coincidence that our two icons such as 500 and Panda are built here. In the case of Topolino, producing outside our country allows us first of all to take advantage of synergies with Citroen Ami, and then to offer the car for just 7,500 euros”.

At the wheel of Fiat Topolino

A rather clear position, in short, with which Fiat intends to respond to all the attacks relating to the non-Italian nature of the brand, at least in fact. Speaking of Mickey Mouse, by the way, a small side note: we were granted a mini test drive of the electric microcar on the streets of Milan, a rather short route that however allowed us to experience the behavior of this car in full city traffic in less than a quarter of an hour. In our opinion, the only truly valid context in which to drive a Fiat Topolino: 45 km/h is the maximum speed, 75 km the range with a fully charged battery. A micro-mobility object that is certainly agile, recommended for those who need to travel less demanding journeys and over short distances.