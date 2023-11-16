Fiat Topolino is preparing to meet…Topolino. In name and in fact: in less than a week the Turin car manufacturer will present five unique interpretations of his electric quadricycle, all linked to the iconic Disney character. The appointment has been scheduled until November 21st at 12.00, when the CEO of Fiat, Oliver Francois, will unveil these five special Topolino prototypes.

Fiat Topolino and Disney

At the moment very few details are known relating to these five vehicles: four of these special versions were designed by the Fiat Style Center in Turin and are inspired by the Disney Creatives, the fifth was instead created with the participation of Giorgio Cavazzanoone of the most famous Disney artists, and consists of a brand new Fiat Topolino with which Disney’s 100th anniversary is celebrated.

How Fiat Topolino is made

We remind you that, like the Citroen Ami and Opel Rocks-e, the Fiat Topolino can also be driven with an A1 moped license. There powertrain it is also composed of a 6 kW, 8 HP electric motor and a 5.4 kWh battery which guarantee a range of 75 km and the possibility of reaching a maximum speed of 45 km/h. It can be recharged with infrastructures up to 5 kW: a full tank of energy is consumed in less than 4 hours. Only two versions available for Fiat Topolino: the standard “closed” one and the Dolce Vita, an open variant with a folding canvas roof and without doors with a cord that delimits the passenger compartment space.

Over 10,000 pre-orders

“The arrival of Mickey Mouse will contribute to significantly reducing noise pollution in the central areas of our cities by inaugurating a new way of understanding urban mobility: sustainable, silent, safe and stress-free – declared Giuseppe Galassi, Managing Director Fiat & Abarth in Italy recently – That this is the right path is confirmed by the success of the ‘Be the First’ initiative, which in just four months raised more than 10,000 expressions of interest to the purchase of Topolino. For a few weeks these online requests have been turning into orders in dealerships and on the Fiat website.”