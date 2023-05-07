The return to the road of the Fiat Topolino is getting closer and closer. As we anticipated a few months ago, the Turin car manufacturer will use the nickname that was coined by the public after World War II for its version of Citroen Ami. The electric quadricycle, which already has a different declination from that of the Double Chevron thanks to Opel Rocks-e, will therefore also have a Fiat-branded version. This model will be the first of the two great novelties of the year for the Stellantis brand, together with the new Fiat 600 which should arrive a few weeks away, with the month of July which will see the Turin house as the absolute protagonist.

Sister of Citroen Ami but very different

This car will thus allow Fiat to offer a young and dynamic, modular but above all customizable solution that will also appeal to a different public. However, it will not be an exact copy of the Ami, given that Fiat’s intention is to give life to a Topolino that has a well-marked character, with a more sophisticated stylistic language and elements that underline its link with the past. such as the canvas hood. So it would be about a more “refined” electric quadricycle which would allow the Italian car manufacturer to preside over a segment that is expanding its horizons in large cities and among the very young (Citroen AMI for example can already be driven for 14 years with a special license).

The Fiat Topolino powertrain

As for the powertrain, the Citroen Ami configuration was confirmed, with a 6 kW (8 HP) engine and a maximum speed limited to 45 km/h, combined with a 5.5 kWh battery which can easily be recharged with a traditional 10 A socket which will make it possible to recover approximately the maximum range of 70 km in approximately 3 hours. The price of the new Fiat Topolino should be below 8,000 euros.

The return of Mickey Mouse

The Fiat Topolino is therefore ready to return, with the brand that will take full advantage of the internal synergies of the Stellantis group. In this way, the brand will be able to benefit from a car that has not until now been part of the modern range, offering a versatile car that can be addressed at a young price, not only in terms of design but also in terms of purchase formulas, with the possibility of having a Fiat Topolino for hire, a solution on which the Turin brand will focus a lot.