The arrival on the road of the new Fiat Topolino is approaching. The Italian brand has announced the opening of orders for its electric quadricycle, sister to the Citroen Ami and Opel Rocks-e. After the launch initiative called “Be First” which accompanied the official debut last July 4th and which recorded over 10,000 requests of interest, the Turin brand has started sales to all interested customers offering the possibility of purchasing with a digital procedure.

Fiat Topolino can be bought online

Those who choose the new Fiat Topolino can in fact opt ​​for home delivery with online purchase in just a few clicks. The first Mickey Mouse units will arrive starting from January 2024. Through a dedicated portal, with the support at all times of the e-seller team and Fiat dealers, those interested in the Italian brand’s electric quadricycle will be able to live an experience completely digital, complete with a 3D configurator that will give them the opportunity to visually explore the model in every detail.

Price and purchase method

As regards the price on the Italian market, the Fiat Topolino will have a price list of 9,890 euros with the possibility of purchasing the car with a monthly fee of 39 euros per month against a deposit of 2,582 euros. The 48-month leasing solution was designed with a rate similar to what could be the installment of a Pay-per-view or public transport season ticket. With the Code offer, however, the customer can choose between three multi-level packages with increasing contents which allow the dealer network to satisfy everyone’s personalization needs: from the identifying branding of the windows to which theft/fire, total robbery and partial, Mobility and 24/7 Assistance up to Natural, Sociopolitical and Crystal Events.

Fiat Topolino, the electric Dolce Vita

Like the Citroen Ami and Opel Rocks-e, the Fiat Topolino can also be driven with an A1 moped license. The powertrain is always made up of a 6 kW, 8 HP electric motor and a 5.4 kWh battery which guarantee a range of 75 km and the possibility of reaching a maximum speed of 45 km/h. Designed to simplify urban mobility, the new Fiat Topolino can be recharged with infrastructures of up to 5 kW, with a full tank of energy consumed in less than 4 hours. Only two versions are available for the Fiat Topolino, the standard “closed” one and the Topolino Dolce Vita, an open variant with a folding canvas roof and without doors, where a rope delimits the passenger compartment space. Only one color available as previously mentioned, only one wheel shape but various options. From the hand shower for days at the beach, to the Bluetooth speaker, to the USB fan or the comfortable seat covers that become a beach towel.