Disney magic meets Fiat’s new fun version of micromobility. Or if you want, Mickey Mouse meets Mickey Mouse. As anticipated in recent weeks, the Turin car manufacturer unveiled five special versions of the Fiat Topolino on November 21st, four of which were created by the Style Center inspired by the fantasy world created by the multinational and an even more unique one of its kind, which bears the signature by master Giorgio Cavazzano, one of the most famous Italian designers who collaborate with Disney.

The absolute protagonist was therefore Mickey Mouse, interpreted in these five special versions of Fiat Topolino which also represent a journey through time, to once again underline the Disney epic which has reached its centenary in 2023 and the 95th anniversary of the famous big-eared mouse. “This project recalls the nature of Fiat Topolino– explained Fiat CEO Oliver Francois – linked to a nickname born thanks to the customers, the people and not the marketing men. We are happy that Disney has allowed us to bring such an iconic name back on the road, especially in the centenary year of this prestigious brand. Furthermore, Lingotto was born the same year as Disney. Mickey Mouse and 500 are linked as icons pop, of change but which at the same time expresses simplicity and authenticity. A meeting point between Italy and America. These are 5 projects inspired by Fiat’s history and the brand’s connection with Disney. A journey from when Mickey Mouse was born until today, a way to unite two stars from two worlds that seem to be so distant but actually have so much in common.”

Four one-offs plus one

Four Fiat Topolino one-offs were designed by the Lingotto Style Center, in collaboration with Disney creatives. The livery was designed as a second skin, with these interpretations recalling specific themes of this journey through time: historical, modern, street, and abstract. From the wrapping inspired by Mickey Mouse’s first animated short film, “Steamboat Willie”, to the special livery for Fiat Topolino which boasts a connection with the world of modern art, with the large M’s leading the way on the colorful bodywork. The abstract livery instead reinterprets the iconic elements, underlining the creative aspect. Finally, street art, with drawings that look like graffiti paying homage to Mickey Mouse on the skin of this electric quadricycle.

The Fiat Topolino designed by Giorgio Cavazzano

The four one-off specials are joined by the fifth created directly by maestro Giorgio Cavazzano: “It was real fun – says the Disney designer – The car is suitable for these very immediate aspects, this expressiveness of the character that enters into direct communication with the public. It doesn’t seem true to me that this project has come to fruition, I’m experiencing a magical moment. It’s a great satisfaction. I have to please not only Disney but everyone. It was a fantastic creative gallop. I don’t know how they managed to assemble all my drawings, I made about twenty illustrated sheets. The beauty and ability of our friends at Fiat was to make them suitable for a three-dimensional surface. They were very good.”

Price and features of Fiat Topolino

Fiat Topolino is the new electric quadricycle from the Turin brand. Born on the basis of the Citroen Ami, with which it also shares the technical specifications, the very small electric from the Italian Stellantis brand is available in the standard and Dolce Vita versions which does not have the classic doors. Topolino is powered by a 5.4 kWh battery that guarantees a range of 75 km, combined with a 6 kW, 8 HP electric motor, which allows Fiat’s electric quadricycle to reach 45 km/h. To purchase the Fiat Topolino you can choose a subscription formula, at 39 euros per month with a completely online order, or buy the car in a more traditional way. The price starts from 9,890 euros.