Among the great protagonists of the 2023 edition of Eicma, which opened its doors today, there is Fiat Topolino. The completely electric quadricycle of the Turin brand is on display at the Milanese fair in the two body variants available, one closed and one open, both finished in the Verde Vita color: visitors can admire them at stand B58, in pavilion 18, where for the occasion the city view of via Lincoln in Milan was recreated, complete with street lamps, real benches and a de facto flooring identical to the urban one.

Fiat Topolino at Eicma 2023

“Fiat remains faithful to its mission of developing sustainable mobility for cities by making the electric driving easy and accessible to all – declared Giuseppe Galassi, Managing Director Fiat & Abarth in Italy – For this reason, we are proud to participate in this important event with the New Fiat Topolino, the micro-mobility solution accessible to everyone that allows you to go anywhere thanks to its size, 100% electric mobility as well as perfectly embodying the style of the new Dolce Vita and pure Italian beauty”.

Interactive exhibition

At Eicma 2023, Fiat has decided to position the two examples mentioned above in the street: the brand’s objective is to highlight the qualities of handling and agility, which make this quadricycle the ideal solution for urban and short-range mobility. Also present in the exhibition area a touch screen, through which the public can use a 3D configurator to visually explore the model in every detail.

Thousands of orders

“The arrival of Mickey Mouse will contribute to significantly reducing noise pollution in the central areas of our cities, inaugurating a new way of understanding urban mobility: sustainable, silent, safe and stress-free – added Galassi – That this is the right path is confirmed by the success of the ‘Be the First’ initiative, which in just four months raised more than 10,000 expressions of interest to the purchase of Topolino. These requests have been online for a few weeks they are turning into orders in dealerships and on the Fiat website”.