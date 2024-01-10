Orders are now underway for the Fiat Topolino Dolcevita, an open version of the cute two-seater Lingotto electric car. What changes compared to the closed version? Simply the addition of nautical style cords in place of the doors and the door sill with the Dolcevita logo. The price remains the same: 9,890 euros, subject however to advantageous offers thanks to the new 2024 government incentives and the solution proposed by Stellantis Financial Services: 48-month leasing with a deposit of 2,582 euros and rent starting from 39 euros per month, designed to promote electric mobility at the same cost as a pay-per-view subscription or a monthly public transport subscription.

Thanks to its extremely small dimensions compared to a normal car (2.53 meters in length) and its extraordinary handling, the Topolino reaches a maximum speed limited to 45km/h. Both variants, open and closed, feature a 5.4 kWh battery that offers up to 75 km of autonomy and easy charging at home. Habitability is ensured by the two misaligned seats and the strategically positioned luggage compartments. One of these, placed between the driver and passenger, can accommodate a suitcase, for a total of 63 liters of internal load space.

“With the Dolcevita version, the Topolino presents itself as a true revolution in the field of urban mobility, enthusiastically embracing a smart and sustainable approach,” explains Giuseppe Galassi, Managing Director Fiat & Abarth in Italy. “With Mickey Mouse we have started a new simplified purchasing and home delivery process, inspired by the most popular e-commerce platforms. And for those who are used to the daily relationship with their dealer, the new Topolino is present in the Italian showrooms of the Fiat Network, thus giving everyone the opportunity to discover up close the quality and beauty of the new icon of sustainable urban mobility.”