The debut of the Fiat Topolino has certainly not gone unnoticed. The iconic name linked to the history of the Italian brand is preparing to return to the road as an electric quadricycle that pays homage to the past with smart solutions and there are already those who have decided to customize and make the new and very small model of the Turin car manufacturer unique. We are talking about Castagna Milano which has unveiled some renderings of the Fiat Topolino, imagined as a beach equipped with every accessory to spend the days en plein air.

Castagna’s touch on the Fiat Topolino

“Welcome Mickey Mouse! – reads the official Facebook page of the Milanese atelier – Today an all-Italian legend is being reborn and we’re thinking about how to prepare it for next summer. Our proposal is, as per tradition, a totally open beach, with rollbar, awning and hand shower.”

A pop and full electric beach

For next summer, the Fiat Topolino elaborated by Castagna definitively abandons the roof and also the ropes that delimit the passenger compartment in the open Dolce Vita version. The seats have also been modified, with a vintage straw effect on the backrest and headrest. A new safety rollbar has also been inserted behind the seats, while there are various wooden details that embellish the car, both on the bumper and on the sill. The prices of this elaboration have not been revealed but we know that this version of the Fiat Topolino, transformed into a full-fledged beach chair, will be ready to conquer the streets in the summer of 2024.

All the details on the Fiat Topolino

Fiat Topolino is only 2.35 meters long and boasts a very simple design, with circular headlights and pastel green livery that highlight the link with the brand’s past. Two versions are available, with open or closed bodywork but beyond a few optional accessories, the “less is more” philosophy is also identified in the color palette and the type of rims that can be chosen. The powertrain is also composed of a 6 kW, 8 HP electric motor and a 5.4 kWh battery which guarantee a range of 75 km and the possibility of reaching a top speed of 45 km/h. Designed to simplify urban mobility, the new Fiat Topolino can be recharged with infrastructures of up to 5 kW, with full energy being consumed in less than 4 hours.