Fiat is ready to enter the world of electric micro-mobility as early as 2023 and to do so it has chosen an iconic name that is part of the brand’s history. linked to a period in which the Turin brand led the rebirth of Italy, ie baby mouse. A name which, among other things, was chosen by motorists and not by Lingotto, but which has entered the collective imagination as the right way to revive that model which transformed our country at the end of the Second World War. The Fiat Topolino is therefore ready to returnwith the brand that will take full advantage of the internal synergies of the Stellantis group: the new model will in fact be a rebadge of Citroen Ami, the pop electric quadricycle that has enjoyed such success and which has also been declined by Opel with the Rocks-e.

This car will thus allow Fiat to offer a young and dynamic, modular but above all customizable solution that will also appeal to a different audience. However, it will not be an exact copy of the Ami, given that Fiat’s intention is to give life to a Topolino that has a well-marked character, with a more sophisticated stylistic language and elements that underline its link with the past. such as the canvas hood. So it would be about a more “refined” electric quadricycle which would allow the Italian car manufacturer to preside over a segment that is broadening its horizons in large cities and among the very young (for example, the Citroen AMI can already be driven for 14 years with a special license).

As for the powertrain, the Citroen Ami configuration was confirmed, with a 6 kW (8 HP) engine and a maximum speed limited to 45 km/h, combined with a 5.5 kWh battery which can easily be recharged with a traditional 10 A socket which will make it possible to recover approximately the maximum range of 70 km in approximately 3 hours. The price of the new Fiat Topolino should be below 8,000 euros, with direct purchase and subscription solutions.