After releasing the first official image, Fiat Topolino is once again making headlines with an unedited video showing further details of the new mobility solution that the Turin-based carmaker will officially launch on the market in the coming weeks. The quadricycle of the Italian Stellantis brand, derived from the Citroen Ami, appears in a backstage clip made during the filming that collected the advertising material that we will see on the occasion of the commercial debut.

Behind the scenes of Fiat Topolino

The new Fiat Topolino appears in the clip, with some sequences in motion. The specimen has the same characteristics as the only photo shown up to now, with a light blue livery, a canvas sunroof and a small rear luggage rack. The writing “Dolce Vita” can be glimpsed on the heel pad, while the Mickey Mouse lettering is engraved on the back. The circular headlights and rims with a dedicated vintage look design are clear references to the history of this model. Olivier Francois, the CEO of Fiat, also appears in the video, who had shared some stories from “behind the scenes” on his Instagram profile.

Here comes the Fiat Topolino

No official information on autonomy and technical data but we can assume that they will follow those of the French and German sisters. However, the new Topolino features a more distinctive look, as already anticipated by Fiat CEO Olivier Francois in the past few weeks. The sunroof, the pastel coloring that recalls the classic cars of the brand’s past are all elements that draw on the past of the Turin car manufacturer. A link already evident from the name chosen, which immediately brings to mind the first Fiat 500, the iconic car that revolutionized the concept of the car. Produced by FIAT from 1936 to 1955, the Fiat 500, commonly known as the “Topolino”, literally invented the idea of ​​mobility for people.

The characteristics of the Fiat Topolino

Waiting to find out all the details on the new Fiat Topolino, what we can hypothesize is that the electric quadricycle of the Italian brand will take advantage of most of the elements of Citroen Ami with which it shares the technical bases, as previously anticipated. So the Topolino will have a powertrain with a 6 kW (8 HP) engine and a maximum speed limited to 45 km/h, combined with a 5.5 kWh battery which can easily be recharged with a traditional 10 A socket which will make it possible to recover approximately the maximum range of 70 km in approximately 3 hours. The price of the new Fiat Topolino should be below 8,000 euros.