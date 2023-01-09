The first official confirmations arrive on the possible debut in 2023 of Fiat Topolino, the Italian brand’s version of Citroen Ami and Opel Rocks-e. The electric quadricycle could therefore arrive on the road with the second rebadge after the variant already declined with the German brand, thus taking full advantage of the internal synergies of the Stellantis group and the success of the versatile and pop electric vehicle launched by the Double Chevron. To talk about the possible arrival of the Fiat Topolino, this is the name that would have been chosen by the Turin brand, thus relaunching the iconic denomination linked to the history of the Italian automaker, it was Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat, who confirmed the group’s internal discussions with Citroen and Opel.

“Yes sure. I’ve had discussions about it. If we decide to make our entry into urban mobility, which I want to do, to tell the truth, then it is clear that I have an excellent base with that Citroen/Opel car (the Ami, ed)” – explained the managing director of the Italian brand during an interview given to the British magazine Auto Express – “If I do that, I want it to be a big hit and for a big hit we have to increase our capacity. This is the kind of discussion I had with my colleagues from Citroen and Opel.” From the point of view of production, Stellantis’ investments in the Kenitra plant in Morocco, where Citroen Ami is currently produced, could be functional precisely to the arrival of the Fiat Topolino, a model which, despite being a rebadge, will still have strong characterizing elements from the stylistic point of view, as underlined by Olivier Francois himself: “These cars are cubes and it’s a real design challenge to create a sexy cube. But if there’s one brand that can do it, it’s Fiat.”

Fiat’s intention is to give life to a Topolino that has a well-marked character, with a more sophisticated stylistic language and elements that underline its link with the past, such as the canvas hood for example. So it would be about a more “refined” electric quadricycle which would allow the Italian car manufacturer to preside over a segment that is broadening its horizons in large cities and among the very young (for example, the Citroen AMI can already be driven for 14 years with a special license). As for the powertrain, the Citroen Ami configuration was confirmed, with a 6 kW (8 HP) engine and a maximum speed limited to 45 km/h, combined with a 5.5 kWh battery which can easily be recharged with a traditional 10 A socket which will make it possible to recover approximately the maximum range of 70 km in approximately 3 hours. The price of the new Fiat Topolino should be below 8,000 euros.