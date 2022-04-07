After several months of development, the Fiat Tipo in TCR version is about to become a touring car in Europe. The version prepared by Tecnodom Sport he will make his debut in the TCR Italy 2022 championship, even if first he will have to complete the necessary homologation process. There are just a few days of work left, with bench tests and wind tunnel tests in order to conclude it definitively.

The Tipo isn’t the only car, according to reports Touringcars.netto be ready to obtain the certification of the WSC Group. Toyota Corolla GRS will also be able to take to the track in the TCR version, once this ‘exam’ has been passed, expanding the sports footprint of the Japanese car manufacturer. Sport, opportunistically speaking, Fiat would also need more, in honor of a glorious past. But the Tipo is not a direct expression of him, while the Corolla was prepared by Toyota Gazoo Racing Argentina.

In the Pininfarina wind tunnel in Grugliasco, both cars were tested on various rear wing configurations; the engines will instead be put on the bench in Modena, at ORAL Engineering.

Speaking of Argentina, Fiat has participated in the major local tourism championships for several years, followed by a very large number of enthusiasts, with three different models: Linea, Tipo and Cronos. However, the technical specifications of the categories of the South American Championships are different from the requirements needed in Europe.