L’Weapon of the Carabinieri renews its fleet with approx 1,300 new units from the Fiat Tipo, the model assigned to the Weapon Stations. The supply includes a framework agreement of rental through the partner Leasys. The Tipo dei Carabinieri is the version 5 doors equipped with the engine 1.6 Multijet 130 bhp.

Fiat Tipo of the Carabinieri

The Fiat Tipo dei Carabinieri features the classic institutional livery Blue Weapon with white roof. The outfitting of the cars was developed in a specialized way according to the requests of the Weapon.

1,300 new Fiat Tipo arrive in the Carabinieri fleet

Most of the components that turn the Tipo into a special means are produced in the factory of Mirafiori, and always in Mirafiori they are assembled. Among the specific features, the pair of flashing lights on the roof combined with the swinging lighthouse; the LEDs on the grille, the internal hatch and the sides of the license plate holder, and the two-tone siren.

The passenger compartment provides for the preparation Radio Carabinieri, an additional speaker under the dashboard and a specific antenna with inspection hatch. The control panel on the tunnel is equipped with backlit keysand the front pillar provides the read map light.

The Fiat Tipo Carabinieri are set up in Mirafiori

Under the seats there are two bivalent weapon holders, as well as folder holders, two torches, a tablet holder net, two tonfa holders and two shovel holders. The trunk compartment houses a sliding desk topa specific ceiling light and one 12V power socket. Obviously there is no shortage of first aid kit, 2 kg fire extinguisher, front and rear rubber mats with buttons on the front, removable covers for the rear seats and snow chains self-tensioning.

Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Jeep car of the Carabinieri

With the supply of the Fiat Tipo fleet, the Stellantis range supplied to the Carabinieri which provides, among other models, Alfa Romeo Giulia And Jeep Renegade.

Historically, in the Carabinieri car fleet there are cars of the Alfa Romeo and Fiat brands

A combination, that between the Group and the Carabinieri, which began in the 1950s: among the famous “Gazelles” of the weapon, in fact, there has always been a car Fiat, Alfa Romeo or Lancia.

Photos with all the cars of the Carabinieri!

