“Fiat should be the people’s Tesla: electric for everyone. Clearly, we need the cost of electrification to drop “. That Elon Musk’s brand is a reference in terms of battery-powered cars is no secret but now the Turin car manufacturer is also lining up to point to the model of the Palo Alto brand, bringing it to a more popular and democratic level. . This is the goal or better the aspiration of Olivier FrançoisCEO of Fiat who in a recent interview talked about what the next electrification steps will be.

“We are definitely betting on electric for Europe. We will go one step further with electric versions on every new car and at some point we will make a change – Francois explained in his chat with Autocar – By 2027 we will be ready, but maybe sooner. It will depend on the cost. I wish we were the first mass market brand to be electric only ”. The first step will be the arrival of one new compact segment B which will have a fully electric version. It will be a model that will be included in the range and will have similar characteristics to Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa but which should not be called Fiat Punto in the end. Despite the increasingly insistent rumors circulating in recent months, the Turin car manufacturer should opt for another name for its new model.

This car, which could be the progenitor of the new Panda family, should arrive as early as 2023 and be based on the former PSA’s CMP platform. It is not clear if it will be the same model that will be assembled in Tychy next to the baby Jeep and the Alfa Romeo Brenner or if it will be another car. Instead, it is likely that the powertrain will be borrowed from the current electric Fiat 500, with a 118 HP engine and a 42 kWh battery for a range of over 300 km in the mixed cycle. “There will be a big comeback in segment B and crossovers. Let’s go back to the most relevant segments. We now only have the 500X. My goal is to have three models with these characteristics. “