The future of Fiat involves several product innovations. The Italian brand is in fact preparing to revolutionize its range of models, a revolution that has already begun in recent months with the launch of the new 600 and Topolino, both cars strongly oriented towards sustainable mobility. However, the Turin car manufacturer is also preparing several other innovations that we will see in particular between 2024 and 2025.

Unexpected models for Fiat

This was confirmed by Olivier Francois, CEO of the Fiat brand, who spoke of “unexpected” models arriving in the near future. It’s difficult to say at this point which cars we could be talking about given that around Lingotto the rumors are strictly sewn up but it is possible to make some hypotheses on the choices that the brand could make by making the most of the synergies within the Stellantis group. The return to the B segment suggests that Fiat could make much more than one addition to the range and beyond 600, thoughts immediately turn to the Punto, a car that in the past has generated large volumes for the Italian brand.

The new Panda

The biggest news, however, will be represented by the new generation of Fiat Panda. The best seller on the Italian market will arrive in a totally renewed guise in 2024 and above all with an electric version that will aim to democratize mobility, as also done by previous generations of this model.

Fiat’s choices

The platform on which the new Fiat Panda will be born will most likely be the STLA Small, with the Turin best-seller which could also have a crossover version to offer a different interpretation of a range which currently relies particularly on the Cross variant. As far as the production site is concerned, at the moment there are rumors regarding the Serbian factory in Kragujevac.