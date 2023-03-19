A new African market is preparing to welcome Fiat. During a ceremony chaired by Ali Aoun, Minister of Pharmaceutical Industry and Production, and Tayeb Zitouni, Minister of Trade and Exports, HE, Stellantis announced the launch in Algeria of the Turin brand, with a wide range of models ready to meet the expectations of Algerian customers. The first round of investments by the Italian-French group and its suppliers for the production of four models will amount to over 200 million euros.

Through an official note, Stellantis has announced that the construction phase of the Tafraoui-Orano plant will be completed by next August, while the production of the first Fiat 500 is scheduled for the end of the year. Looking longer term, by 2026 the plant will create nearly 2,000 new local jobs, achieving a localization rate of more than 30%, and will have a production capacity of 90,000 vehicles per year, build as previously mentioned four Fiat models. In addition, the sales and after-sales network guarantees a high level of assistance to Algerian customers will cover 28 Wilaya in Algeria by the end of this year. Therefore, four models will be produced locally, while six will be launched on the market: the 500 Hybrid, 500X, Tipo, Doblò, Scudo and Ducato.

“This morning we celebrate the return of Fiat to Algeria: an iconic brand with one of the five longest-lasting automotive traditions in the world. Our brand’s mission hasn’t changed since 1899: to provide accessible and intelligent answers to the mobility needs of each customer – declared Olivier François, CEO of the Fiat brand – The 500 Hybrid will be the first Fiat to be built in Algeria, followed quickly by the Doblò and, in a few years, also by a brand new model which is currently still in the hands of our designers. But today we are already opening orders for the 500 Hybrid, the Tipo and the 500X, as well as for the Ducato, Scudo and Doblò commercial vehicles. In Algeria, therefore, there is already a Fiat for every need”.