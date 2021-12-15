The range of Fiat Professional commercial vehicles expands with the debut of the new Scudo. Orders have already been opened for the new van of the Turin brand, the second model after the Ducato to be also offered with 100% electric motorization, offered in combination with a lithium-ion battery offered in two capacities, 50 and 75 kWh for a zero-emission range of 330 kilometers. Alternatively, you can also opt for four different latest generation diesel engines, with powers ranging from 102 to 177 HP in combination with a 6 or 8-speed manual gearbox or as an alternative to an 8-speed automatic.

The compact size of the new Fiat Scudo are less than 5 meters long and 1.9 m high for the basic version. The driving position, identical to that of a normal car, ensures excellent comfort for the driver, while the raised seat position guarantees optimal visibility on the road. Accessibility is also simple and ensured by an ergonomic step in the cabin. The system a four independent wheel suspensions, with McPherson front axle reinforced with anti-roll bar and Wishbone oblique wishbones for the rear axle, it guarantees excellent road holding, great comfort and excellent filtering of the suspension itself. A complete set of ADAS driver assistance system functions, 14 in total, completes the overview related to comfort and safety.

The new Fiat Scudo can be ordered in four versions and up to three lengths: Van, Crew Cab Van, Cabin with Body and Combi M1. “With a range capable of meeting the needs of both professionals and fleet managers, with efficient solutions and stress-free experiences that ensure operational continuity and profitability, the New Scudo is destined to become a celebrity in the D segment of light vans – an official Fiat Professional note reads – The introduction of zero-emission versions is another step in the gradual electrification strategy of the Stellantis range and it is expected that it will arouse great interest from entrepreneurs attentive to the profitability of their business, but also to respect for the environment “.