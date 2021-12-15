After the preview a few weeks ago Fiat revealed the details and career of the new Shield, now based on the platform Stellantis mid-van and available in one electric version, with autonomy up to 330 km WLTP. The new Scudo is also diesel. The carrying capacity of the commercial vehicle it does not change whatever the motorization, with a load compartment volume up to 6.6 m3, a payload as well 1 t and with a towing capacity of 1 t.

New Fiat Scudo electric, battery and range

The new Fiat E-Scudo electric can count on a range of up to 330 km in the WLTP cycle. It is available with a battery 50 kWh (230 km range) or 75 kWh (330 km), which charges up to 11 kW in CA and up to 100 kW in CC (0-80% in 45 minutes).

New Fiat E-Scudo electric in charging

The electric motor that drives the E-Scudo releases a power of 100 kW or 136 PS. The maximum speed is 130 km / h.

Features of the new Fiat Scudo van

The new Fiat Scudo van is characterized by the compact external dimensions (less than 5 meters in length and 1.9 m in height for the basic version). Inside of the head-up display provides the most important information to the driver.

The driving position, identical to that of a car, ensures excellent comfort, while the raised seat position guarantees optimal visibility on the road.

New Fiat Scudo load capacity body

Road holding, comfort and suspension filtering are guaranteed in all driving conditions thanks to four independent wheel suspensions (McPherson front axle reinforced with anti-roll bar and Wishbone oblique wishbones for the rear axle) which enhance the variable stiffness springs, with variable load-assisted shock absorbers (AMVAC), a system that varies the damping depending on the ride height of the vehicle.

New Fiat Scudo, versions and load capacity

The new Fiat Scudo is also available for the passenger transport for business or private use, with configurable internal space up to 9 places. Depending on the needs, the seats can be folded to increase the load capacity, while the folding dividers allow to carry 3 more people compared to a van.

New Fiat Scudo for passenger transport

In total there are four configurations (Van, Crew Cab Van, Cabin with Body and Combi M1), three trim levels (Easy, Business and Lounge). The entire range is available in an electric version, from the Van to the cab model, to the Crew Cab and Combi van (the latter with a maximum of 9 seats).

The Fiat Scudo can count on height of 1.90 meters and a length of 5.3 meters in version Maxi and of 4.6 meters in that S.. The loading volume is 4.6, 5.3 or 6.1 m3, depending on the wheelbase.

The compartment opening under the seat allows you to carry objects up to 4 meters long

This model is also characterized by a particular modularity of the cabin thanks to the exclusive Moduwork system, which turns the passenger seat into one workstation. In addition, thanks to the folding hatch under the passenger seat, it is possible to extend the loading area: up to 3.32 m in the Compact version, 3.67 m in the standard one and can reach a maximum of 4.02 m in the Maxi version.

New Fiat Scudo diesel

In addition to the electric version, equipped with a 100 kW (136 hp), four diesel engines are also available.

The new Fiat Scudo van is also available with 4 diesel engines

In detail we have the 1.5 liters in version from 102 or 120 hp with 6-speed manual gearbox; 2.0-liter 145hp with 8-speed gearbox in manual or automatic version and the version from 177 CV, always combined with the 8-speed automatic transmission.

ADAS on the new Fiat Scudo van

The New Scudo offers a full set of safety features as well ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), 14 in total, as automatic recognition of road signs e automatic emergency braking, activated when there is a high risk of collision.

The Lane Departure Warning warns the driver if the vehicle is leaving the lane while the Blind Spot Alert warns of the presence of vehicles in the blind spot of the rear view mirror when overtaking.

14 ADAS systems on the new Fiat Scudo

The vehicle is also equipped with systems of early warning of obstacles in the direction of travel, of frontal collision warnings and a practice rear view camera, with a 180 ° panoramic view. To promote traction on any surface, such as snow, mud or sand, Scudo can be equipped with the system Grip Control.

New Fiat Scudo photo

They might interest you (indeed I recommend it!)

👉 All news on commercial vehicles VANS

👉 Electric vans

👉 Trucks, trucks and trucks

👉 Commercial vehicle market, January March 2021

👉 What are the best-selling vans in Italy? TOP TEN sales data

👉 What are electric vans

👉 How an electric motor is made

👉 FIAT price list 👉 Ads used SCUDO

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK