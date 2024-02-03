Fiat, sales in January 2024: Panda still leader | FormulaPassion.it

The month of January 2024 ends with 20,500 cars registered for Fiat. The Italian brand ends the first month of the new year with an overall market share of 12.8% which includes both passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The sales of the Turin brand continue to be driven by the Fiat Panda Hybrid, which contributes to reaching 70% of the shares in the A segment in tandem with the 500 Hybrid.

Fiat's results

The results of the 500e are also good, stopping at 16.1% of the shares in January 2024. Finally, the commercial performance of the 500X “Made in Melfi” was also good, another symbol of Italian manufacturing excellence, which recorded over 2,000 registrations in the competitive B-SUV segment. Starting from 2024, Fiat launched the Bonus Tricolore initiative, with an additional contribution to state incentives of up to 9,000 euros in total to purchase its own models.

The comment

“The January results confirm the leadership in Italy with the great potential of our range and the continuous increase in service quality – commented Giuseppe Galassi, Managing Director Fiat and Abarth in Italy – I thank the many Italians who have chosen our models, expressing full appreciation for the new direction of the Brand, a path built together with them and which will continue to be fueled by new products to face the challenges of tomorrow's mobility with determination. And special thanks go to our dealer network, which always places us at the center of its work the needs of customers, supporting them in the transition towards more sustainable and accessible urban mobility. These are the traits of our work, the result of Italian creativity and our know-how forged in over a century of history.”