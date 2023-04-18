Special birthday for Fiat Ritmo, the small car of the Turin brand which this year celebrates 45 years of history. The model of the Italian car manufacturer paraded through the streets of central Milan as part of an event organized by car influencer William Jonathan in collaboration with the Fiat Ritmo Club Italia. There were 45 specimens of the Italian compact, starting from the Alfa Romeo Historical Museum in Arese, where a number of Ritmo enthusiasts and owners had already gathered on the morning of Sunday 16 April. Thus began the official celebrations for the 45th anniversary of the model, which will culminate on June 24th.

Fiat Ritmos invade Milan

In the afternoon, the Fiat Ritmos literally invaded the center of Milan, crossing the new Citylife district, in the shadow of the Three Towers, and all the main streets in the centre, enlivening an incredulous Piazza Duomo amid the astonished gazes of passers-by and the smiles of children. After the fashion show in Piazza Duomo and along the main shopping streets, the colorful and festive snake also brought joy to old Milan, crossing the pulsating heart of the Navigli, skirting the Darsena, the Naviglio Grande and the Naviglio Pavese, among thousands of people who were enchanted to watch and film them. From the Ritmo 60, to the convertibles, to the special versions to the sports ones, none were missing for this first stage of the party.

The words of the organizer

The car influencer was the promoter of the show on wheels William Jonathan who conceived the fashion show and defined its route and methods. Not new to this type of eccentric and very tidy initiatives, Willy commented: “The Ritmo represents Fiat’s approach to modernity which began a few years with the 128. There is no photo or film from the 80s that is not invaded by the Fiat Ritmo, an unequivocal sign that it was a car that characterized one of the most significant in recent history. A model that everyone knows, that everyone has ridden on and with which everyone has shared something and that I think deserved special visibility during rush hour among the shop windows of the Milanese promenade, also to give a little color to the city I love and who has hosted me for years”.

The program of celebrations for Ritmo

The exceptional event in Milan is preparatory to the great celebrations that will be held on June 24th at theStellantis heritage hubs, where the Fiat Ritmo Club Italia will host the designer Roberto Giolito and also Luca Marconetti and Matteo Comoglio, authors of the book “Fiat Ritmo. The Revolutionary”, hot off the press.

About Rhythm

Sales of the Ritmo were good, especially in Italy, so much so that it was decided to try the adventure in the United States, not before changing the name to Fiat Strada. The Seat Ronda also derived from the Ritmo, from whose rib the first Sear Ibiza was born, and the Fiat Regata, which was so similar as to be approved as a derivative version and not as a separate model. The Ritmo’s career ended in 1988 after more than two million units sold, leaving room for the Tipo.