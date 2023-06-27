The celebrations of the Fiat Rhythm, a car which in addition to being a true icon of the Lingotto also marked part of the history of the car in Italy. After having paraded in Piazza Duomo in Milan on April 15th, last weekend it was Piedmont’s turn. The 45 riders from all over Europe met in the square of the Basilica of Superga and once there they were guided by car-influencer William Jonathan in parking cars with surgical precision, to create the scenography of an impeccable 45. A spectacular glance in the splendid setting of Superga amidst the applause of those present and the astonished gazes of passers-by.

Scheduled activities

Various activities organized by the Board, led by the president Marco Reggio with Stefano and Fabio Calzetti, Marco Brancale and Graziano Orlandi over the three days: the guided tour of the Heritage Hub Stellantis, the guided tour of the Automobile Museum and the visit to the airfield of Collegno. Among the guests the designer Roberto Giolito as well as Luca Marconetti and Matteo Comoglio authors of the book “Fiat Ritmo. The revolutionary”, fresh off the press and presented by the authors for the occasion to the enthusiasts and happy owners of the Fiat Ritmo.

Car influencer William Jonathan

“When we talk about Rhythm it is almost impossible to think that there are enthusiasts who still keep them, and not just the sports versions – William Jonathan commented – Yet Rhythm rallies are among those most attended by ordinary people. Many have had one, all have climbed it at least once and have an episode to tell. And invariably they pose next to these pieces of history to take pictures in memory of times gone by. After having paraded in Piazza Duomo in Milan it seemed right to give this fantastic car a noteworthy celebration in the beautiful places where it was born 45 years ago”.

From Rhythm to Type…

Sales of the Ritmo were good, especially in the national borders, so much so that it was decided to try the adventure in the United States, not before changing the name to Fiat Strada. The Seat Ronda also derived from the Ritmo, from whose rib the first Seat Ibiza was born, and the Fiat Regata, which was so similar as to be approved as a derivative version and not as a separate model. Rhythm’s career ended in 1988 after more than two million units sold, leaving room for the Tipo.