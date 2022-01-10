There Fiat special series (RED) as well as on the family (500)RED now it is also available on the new one (Guy)RED and on the new one (Panda)RED. The collaboration of Fiat with (RED) by Bono Vox, the organization that has been fighting pandemics worldwide for 15 years.

Fiat (RED), special series features

Consistent with the fight against the health emergency, the new vehicles of the Fiat special series (RED) on board they offer specific accessories such as the cabin filter the air conditioning system treated with a substance biocide highly effective (> 99.9% at the time of treatment) against bacteria, which prevents re-aerosolization inside the passenger compartment.

Fiat (RED) special series range

In addition, the steering wheel and seats, which are more prone to contact with people, have received a treatment with a biocidal substance highly effective (up to 99.9% depending on the components) against viruses and bacteria. In addition, a Welcome Kit which includes a personalized dispenser and a dedicated key cover for a final touch of personalization.

Fiat (Type)RED features

The Fiat (Guy)RED is offered in hatchback bodywork and version Cross Station Wagon. The new models are characterized by the logo (RED) on the uprights and for the Red named Passion Red with matching mirrors. (Guy)RED it is also available in Colosseum Gray, Gelato White and Cinema Black with red mirrors.

Fiat profile view (Tipo)RED Cross Station Wagon

In the passenger compartment the seats are made with Seaqual Marine Plastic (obtained from marine litter) and report the Fiat monogram and the red stitching.

Interior Fiat (Tipo)RED Cross Station Wagon

The Tipo is now also offered in the bodywork Cross Station Wagon, with the trunk growing by 110 liters compared to the Cross hatchback version (now it reaches 550 liters).

Fiat (Panda)RED features

The new (Panda)RED takes up the characteristics of the set-up City Cross (therefore equipped with a 7 ”touchscreen radio with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Automatic climate control, Body-colored bumper shields, Longitudinal bars, 15 ”Style rims, Fog lights and LED daytime running lights) and is distinguished externally and internally by the same identifying characteristics as (Type) RED (color palette, badges and saddlery).

Fiat (Panda)RED City Cross with mild-hybrid engine

The Fiat (Panda)RED finally it is equipped with the Hybrid engine, FireFly hybrid mild-hybrid MHEV.

Fiat (500X)RED features

Together with the special series (RED) on the 500X crossover stylistic innovations make their debut, especially in the front where we find the new logo in “FIAT” lettering, like that of 500 electric.

New front logo “500”, like the one on the electric 500

The 500X MY22 is available in the trim levels Cult, Club, Cross and Sport and in the versions Hatchback And Turtleneck with soft top.

Fiat (500) RED UV-C rays auto sanitizer

Another novelty on the new (500)RED is represented by the “Sanitizing Glove Box”. This is a new system that provides for the integration of one lamp a UV-C rays.

Fiat (500)RED VIDEO

According to laboratory tests, the irradiation of the UV-C lamp, already after 1 second and at a distance of 2 cm, performs a highly effective action, higher than 99%, against viruses and bacteria on the exposed surface of objects.

Photo Fiat (RED) special series

