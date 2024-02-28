December, the period following the death of Lawyer Agnelli is investigated

On the surface, the topic seems secondary. “We are focused – they constantly repeat to the Turin prosecutor's office – on Marella's residence.” Certainly, it is on this detail that the investigation that shed light on the affairs of the Agnelli-Exor dynasty is based.



However, next to this aspect there is another, closely related and potentially even more relevant: that concerning the structure of December, the Elkann headquarters, currently firmly in the hands of the three brothers John, Lapo and Ginevra, with a 60 percent share. He reports it The newspaper. Investigators detected several irregularities, e.g it is enough to read the search decree of the last few days to understand the importance of the situation and the questions raised by Margherita Agnelli, who aspires to return, no less, to the top of the company that controls, in turn, the entire empire.

The most significant period under observation is between 2003 and 2004, with some dates of particular importance. On the very day of the Lawyer's death, January 24, 2003, Marella donates 25.38 percent of December to her nephew. In this way, John reaches 58.71 percent. Why is such a substantial transfer of shares concluded at such a dramatic moment for the family? To guarantee continuity and stability to the industrial giant that risked sinking at that time? In those difficult months, the Giovanni Agnelli limited partnership had to be recapitalised.

There December plays its part and Elkann invests 56 million euros. Where does this mountain of money come from? Margherita, whose complaint triggered the investigation, believes, as also reported in the documents of the civil case, that it comes from the Agnelli estate and in any case is not attributable to John, who was only 28 years old at the time. Once again, it appears that Marella has a key role in this operation. This is where the prosecutor's office comes into play and highlights the irregularities that emerged in the decree.

Between these, “the total absence of original documents justifying the inheritance issue, since the succession of Lawyer Agnelli (died in Turin on 24 January 2003)”, and again “the reasonably false appearance of the signatures attributed to Caracciolo Marella on some important documents”. What really happened? On 5 April 2004, convinced that the Fiat world was about to collapse due to the crisis, Margherita got liquidated and left the game. On May 19, 2004, Marella passes her shares to her three grandchildren. December finds a balance that has no longer been questioned.

This dance too ends up under the magnifying glass of the prosecutor's office, which highlights «a declaration dated June 2021 containing an unauthenticated private deed dated 19 May 2004 with which Caracciolo Marella would have sold the bare ownership of the Dicembre shares to the Elkann brothers (John, Lapo and Ginevra), reserving the right of usufruct”.

Even the chapter on the funds used in these operations raises doubts at the Palace of Justice: «The payment of the shares, apparently made through instructions to the trustees and through foreign bank accounts, is not documented». During the searches, the prosecutor's office searched for 14 original documents, and at least three were said to have been found. The prosecutor's office will order a new handwriting examination on Marella's signatures.

Today, at the Court of Review, the first confrontation between the prosecution and defense takes place. The judges are called upon to rule on the seized files and documents. It will be better understood whether the path taken, both with regard to Marella's residence and with regard to the composition of Dicembre, is the right one or not. However, the most critical point remains that of residence in Switzerland, called into question by the three testimonies collected by Margherita.