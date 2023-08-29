It’s hard to consider it a historic car, because the streets are full of them. There Fiat Punto, five years after ending production, it is still one of the best-selling used cars in Italy, regardless of fuel supply. If after all this time it continues to be searched for and bought, it means that it had something good about it. Even more than something. Thirty years have passed since the heir to the Uno was shown to the press, the August 31, 1993 at the Lingotto. A very difficult challenge, since the ancestor had met with enormous success, also transporting the company into the midst of the modern era, in which the automation of production processes had reached maturity. Another “vaguely” important detail: a few months earlier, Fiat had touched the point of no return of its debts, coming one step away from bankruptcy. The Punto project literally represented the group’s lifeline, but the resources for production were lacking. Only a monstrous capital increase of 4,285 billion lire (when in 1992 operating losses were two thousand billion and debts exceeded four thousand billion) which involved a critical share reorganization made it possible to send the new model to the assembly line. It went very well. The new creature designed by Giorgio Giugiaro it improved the already excellent qualities of the Uno and met with public favor in the most difficult sector of the market. Production lasted exactly a quarter of a century, the best testimony to the success of this small car. A movie to watch again.

Thanks to Centro Storico Fiat for their collaboration