Thirty years to celebrate, with a haul of nine million units produced up to 2018. It is the story of the Punto, to which Fiat has recently wanted to pay homage with a video that collects a selection of archive footage kept in the archives of its historical centre. Many images to tell the story of a car that dominated the B segment for 25 years, powering an oceanic multitude of Italians for three decades, starting with the first series designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro.

“The success of a car – explains Roberto Giolito, Head of Stellantis Heritage (Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia, Abarth) – is the result of a successful bet, of a flash of stylistic intuition mediated by studies on new taste trends and on the emerging needs of customers. In short, it was born from a recipe that is put to the test by the strictest judge: time. As in the case of Fiat Punto which, this year, crosses the finish line of 30 years since its birth, condensed into 25 years of production, three generations, numerous technological and commercial records and, above all, the undisputed affection of the public” .

The first series (1993 – 1999)

The history of Fiat Punto (project 176) starts way back in 1993 when it was previewed to the press at the Lingotto in Turin and then to the general public at the Frankfurt Motor Show, marking the beginning of a new generation of Fiat compact cars. Designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, the new car takes up the baton of the Uno with the precise aim of repeating its success. The Fiat Punto did not disappoint expectations: in 1995 it was crowned “Car of the Year” and from 1994 to 1997 it recorded extraordinary appreciation from the European public.

To produce it, a new factory was even built in Melfi which, from the beginning, stood out as one of the most advanced industrial sites in the world. Subsequently the car was also assembled in Mirafiori and Termini Imerese. Available with 3 or 5 doors, 6 trim levels, 6 engines and 14 body colours, the Punto is larger and more comfortable than the Uno (376 cm long, 162 wide, 145 high and with a wheelbase of 245 cm) and has a boot of 275 liters which become 1080 when the rear seats are folded down. The engine offer is wide as demonstrated by the six engines available, each corresponding to a version: the 54 HP 1.1 Fire equips the Punto 55; the 60 HP 1.2 is reserved for the Punto 60; the Punto 75 is equipped with the livelier 75 HP 1.2; the Punto 90 offers the 1.6 with 90 HP; the Punto GT can count on the 1.4 Turbo equipped with intercooler which develops a maximum power of 136 HP; finally, the turbodiesel version (Punto TD) uses the 70 HP 1.7.

The second series (1999 – 2010)

In 1999 Fiat decided to launch the second series, project name 188, entrusting its development to its Style Centre. The goal is to create a completely new car, as was the case for the first generation of the model compared to the Uno. The phrase uttered by the lawyer Gianni Agnelli when presenting it is still imprinted in our memory: “Punto was not born in three years but is the synthesis of a century of work”. The official debut took place on 11 July 1999, on the occasion of the celebrations for Fiat’s centenary. The range is made up of 23 versions and includes five engines: two diesel engines (1.9 naturally aspirated 60 HP and 1.9 JTD 80 HP) and three petrol engines (1.2 with 8 and 16 valves, 60 and 80 HP respectively, and 1.8 with 16 valves and 130 HP).

The third series (2005 – 2018)

In 2005 the Grande Punto debuted in Turin, project number 199, which aims to repeat the historical success of the Punto but in total discontinuity compared to the previous model. The Grande Punto is created to be the new reference in terms of design by introducing a more important concept of “dimensions”. Developed by Italdesign-Giugiaro in collaboration with the Fiat Style Centre, the style of the Grande Punto stands out for its external dimensions: it is 403 centimeters long, 168 centimeters wide, 149 centimeters high and with a wheelbase of 2 meters and 51 centimetres, measurements which translate in good internal habitability. Its engines are all Euro 4: two are petrol (1.2 8v with 65 HP and the new 1.4 8v with 77 HP) and four turbodiesel: 1.9 Multijet with 120 HP and 130 HP, 1.3 Multijet 16v with 75 HP, the new 90 HP 1.3 Multijet 16v with variable geometry turbine.