There Fiat Punto accomplishes 30 years in 2023, with over nine million units produced through 2018. It dominated the B segment for 25 years old, becoming an icon of Made in Italy in the automotive sector thanks to style and technology. Fiat has always offered accessible cars that combine beauty, reliability and driving pleasure. The Punto has set new standards in terms of design, safety and comfort in the competitive B-segment of the automotive industry.

Fiat Punto first series history 1993 – 1999

The Fiat Punto, also known as project 176was launched in 1993 with an advance press event in Turin on August 31st and a public presentation at Frankfurt Motor Show on September 7. This marked the beginning of a new generation of Fiat compact cars, designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro with the aim of replicating the extraordinary success of Fiat Unowhich had been the best-selling car in the B-segment in Europe for ten consecutive years and had received enthusiastic praise from the international press.

Fiat Punto S 1993

The Fiat Punto has been a great success since its launch in 1993, winning the award “Car of the Year” in 1995 and gaining strong appreciation from the European public between 1994 and 1997. To meet the growing demand, a new advanced factory was built in Melfi in 1993, designed by Marco Visconti, which introduced the concept of “integrated factory”. Production also extended to Mirafiori And Termini Imerese. Curiously, the first Puntos intended for presentation were produced in July 1993 in the Turin factory.

Fiat Punto 30 years, celebratory video

The Fiat Punto was available in different configurations, including 3 or 5 doors, with 6 trim levels, 6 engines and 14 body colours. It had an innovative design, spacious interior space and a large trunk. The engine range included six different options, with variable power outputs from 54 HP (40 KW) to 136 HP (98 KW) turbo engines it’s a 70 HP (62 KW) turbodiesel engine. All versions had front disc brakes and rear drum brakes, with the exception of the GT Point, which had self-ventilating front disc brakes. The front suspension was type McPhersonwhile the rear one had swinging arms.

Fiat Punto HGT Abarth

Over the years, the Fiat Punto has seen several variations, including special versions such as the HSD and the Selecta. In 1997, the range was updated with minor cosmetic changes and a greater variety of colors and interior trim. In the 1999the Fiat Punto gave way to its next generation, after having produced approx 3.4 million units in the Fiat factories in Italy and Poland.

Fiat Punto history second series 1999 – 2010

In 1999, Fiat launched the second series of the Fiat Punto (project 188), with the aim of creating a completely new car. The official presentation took place onJuly 11, 1999during the celebrations for centenary of Fiat, achieving great success among both the international press and the European public. The new Punto was available in two body styles: a sporty one 3 doors and a more elegant one 5 doors.

Fiat Punto 1999

The range included 23 versions different and offered five engine options, including two diesel and three petrol, with remarkable performance and consumption. Some of the firsts included were the Speedgear electronic gearboxelectric power steering Dualdrive with City mode to facilitate low-speed maneuvers and high-quality interior comfort, with excellent soundproofing and intelligent use of space.

In the 2003the Fiat Punto has undergone a further update, introducing engines “Common Rail” diesel second generation, automatic transmissions, dual-zone automatic climate control and advanced safety features, such as ABS, ESP with Hill Holder and cruise control.

Fiat Punto Classic 2010

The range has expanded significantly, offering more 40 versions with a vast choice of engines, gearboxes and equipment. The 2003 Punto redefined the concept of compact caroffering advanced safety features and a high level of comfort and technology.

Fiat Punto history third series 2005 – 2018

In 2005, Fiat launched the Big point (project 199) with the aim of replicating the success of the Punto, but with dimensions and features that made it a valid alternative also to the C segment. This car introduced a new standard of design and safety, as well as a vast range of engines diesel. It retained the name “Punto” as a legacy from its predecessor, but represented a notable generational leap in terms of size, style and quality.

Fiat Grande Punto

The Grande Punto was developed in collaboration between Italdesign-Giugiaro and the Fiat Style Centerstanding out for its external design modern and Italian. The interior was characterized by high-quality materials and particular attention to detail. This car was spacious and bright, also offering high comfort and safety.

The engine range included several options a petrol and diesel, with high-performance engines and low consumption. In 2006, a special version for motor racing called S2000which achieved numerous successes in rallies.

Fiat Punto 2012

In 2009 the Fiat Punto Evo, an evolution of the Grande Punto, with more advanced engines and greater attention to safety, including seven airbags as standard on all trim levels. The Punto Evo was presented in a spectacular ceremony on board the Navy’s aircraft carrier Cavour.

In 2012, the Fiat Punto 2012 was launched with a range of innovative engines, including a 900 cc turbo twin. This model was a pioneer in offering an advanced infotainment system called Blue&Me and tools for real-time fuel consumption analysis with eco:Drive.

Abarth Punto Evo

Finally, the August 11, 2018, the latest Fiat Punto came out of the Melfi factory, closing a story of technological and commercial successes, with the Punto being the best-selling car in Italy and Europe for a long time.

Photo history Fiat Punto

Read also:

👉 Historic car races

👉 Historic cars historic models

👉 Tax for historic cars over twenty years old

👉 How to obtain the “vehicle of historical interest” coupon

👉 Car events, fairs, demonstrations, expo

👉 Gatherings of car enthusiasts

👉 Magazine historic classic sports cars ELABORATE Classic

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK