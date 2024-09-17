At the IAA Transportation 2024 in Hannover, the largest European trade fair dedicated to commercial and industrial vehicles, FIAT Professional presented the new E-Ducato Cargo Box as a world premiere,

a 100% electric vehicle that combines exceptional load capacity with a spacious and versatile interior. This new model marks an important evolution for the brand, which with the conversion program Custom Fit offers tailor-made solutions for the specific needs of each customer.



The Cargo Boxentirely produced in the plant of Atessa in Italy, represents FIAT Professional’s commitment to quality and reliability, while maintaining total control over the transformation process. Thanks to Custom Fitevery detail of the vehicle is taken care of internally, ensuring that companies can receive a vehicle perfectly suited to their operational needs.

A vehicle designed for modern needs

The FIAT E-Ducato Cargo Box stands out for its spaciousness and flexibility, with a loading volume of 18.3 m³ and generous internal dimensions of 4,230 mm long, 2,032 mm wide And 2,150 mm high. This makes it ideal for numerous applications, from urban deliveries to commercial activities requiring large storage spaces. In addition, the configuration L4with a cargo volume increased up to 20.5 m³allows for greater capacity thanks to an internal length of 4,500 mm and a height of 2.300 mmmaking it perfect for those needing extra space.

The vehicle is based on the chassis Battery Electric Chassis Cabwhich offers a maximum torque of 410 Nm and a power of 200 kW (270 HP), combined with a battery 110 kWh which ensures high energy efficiency and competitive autonomy. In addition to the electric version, the Cargo Box will also be available with engines Diesel from 140 HP And 180 HPensuring maximum flexibility for customers, who will be able to choose between both manual and automatic transmissions.

Innovation and sustainability at the heart of the project

FIAT Professional once again demonstrates its leadership in innovation thanks to the introduction of advanced features in the Cargo Box. Standard cargo boxes include features designed to make everyday work easier, such as the anti-slip protection for wooden floorsThe aluminum skirting boardone Automatic ceiling sensing light and a padded profile 2 in 1 for the safe fastening of transported objects.

To ensure that the vehicle can be customized to the specific needs of customers, FIAT Professional offers a wide range of options, such as a side door additional and one hydraulic shore for versions with swing doors. In addition, a large storage compartment is available above the cabin which adds 1.5 m³ of extra space, ideal for those who need to stow additional materials.

Tailor-made versatility: FIAT CustomFit

One of the strong points of the E-Ducato Cargo Box is the possibility of customization offered by the program FIAT Professional CustomFitwhich allows companies to configure their vehicle according to specific needs. Among the conversion options, the 3-Way trilateral tipperwhich allows for tipping in three different directions, and the configuration Crew Vanwhich allows you to carry additional passengers without sacrificing cargo space.

This flexibility makes the Cargo Box an ideal solution for a wide range of sectors, from construction to logistics, delivery and transport activities. Companies can therefore count on a tailor-made vehicle, designed to meet their daily operational needs.

Advanced engines and reduced emissions

In addition to the electric version, the Ducato benefits from the recent innovations introduced by FIAT Professional with the new engine MultiJet 4.0 and the automatic transmission AT8 8 speed. The MultiJet 4.0 It is recognized for its reliability and offers a high torque value of 450 Nmpositioning itself as the best engine in its category for large front-wheel drive vans. Thanks to the advanced system of dual-circuit exhaust gas recirculationthis engine not only improves performance, but significantly reduces emissions, confirming FIAT Professional’s commitment to more sustainable mobility.

The change AT8 further contributes to improving vehicle efficiency by reducing emissions CO2 until the 10%compared to previous versions, demonstrating how FIAT Professional manages to combine high performance and respect for the environment.

Efficiency and speed in delivery times

Another significant advantage of the program Custom Fit is the efficiency in the production process. Full integration within the Atessa plant allows for precise inventory management and faster production cycles, with significantly reduced delivery times. This means that customers can receive their vehicles much faster than with traditional production methods, without compromising the quality that distinguishes the brand FIAT Professional.

With the introduction of theE-Ducato Cargo Box, FIAT Professional confirms its position at the forefront of the commercial vehicle sector, offering innovative and tailor-made solutions for companies seeking versatility, efficiency and sustainability. Thanks to the program Custom Fitthe brand offers a personalized experience that responds to the specific needs of customers, while ensuring fast delivery times and a high quality standard.