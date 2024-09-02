Fiat confirms its presence at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, now in its 63rd edition. Considered one of the most important events in Europe for recreational vehicle manufacturers and end customers, it will take place from 31 August to 8 September. The Italian brand will be present with the Professional brand at the Stellantis Pro One stand (D42 in Hall 16), where it will be exhibiting a Ducato Van.

What’s new in Ducato

The model that will be present at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf highlights the Italian brand’s focus on the recreational vehicle sector. The new Ducato features the new AT8 automatic transmission, capable of handling up to 450 Nm of torque, which guarantees a significant 10% reduction in CO2 emissions thanks to the presence of a more balanced, efficient and much more controlled torque curve. It also includes a new hydraulic accumulator, a fundamental component for gear changes that allows you to make the most of the engine’s power by reducing the transmission response time and helps make the Start & Stop system function more smoothly. The new transmission is also available on the Ducato Camper, further demonstrating FIAT Professional’s constant commitment to satisfying a diversified customer base.

The Fiat model exhibited in Dusseldorf

Finally, the new features of the AT8 are particularly improved with the fourth generation of the fully updated 2.2-litre 4.0 Multijet engines, particularly in the Multijet direct injection system and the new exhaust gas recirculation system which has been optimised with a double circuit to improve reliability, performance and emissions. The new engine meets the Light Duty (Euro 6E) and Heavy Duty (Euro VIE) standards. Specifically, the vehicle exhibited at the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon features a medium wheelbase, 180 HP and is equipped with the new AT8 automatic transmission. The Ducato (L2, H2) also features a complete Safety Camper Pack with assistance systems such as the Lane Support System, Traffic Sign Recognition and Intelligent Speed ​​​​Assist. For the comfort of camper drivers, the model is equipped with a swivel “captain chair” seat and offers an easy driving experience thanks to its adaptive cruise control. Cornering fog lights, blind spot assist and rear cross path detection complete the package with included electrically folding rear-view mirrors, 360° perimeter parking sensors and a rear-view camera for easier manoeuvring. In addition, the driver and passengers can enjoy their on-road adventures with a 10” DAB NAV touchscreen radio and a fully digital cluster. Furthermore, the new front design of the next-generation Ducato aims to refine its best-in-class aerodynamic efficiency and reduce fuel consumption by up to 10% with new bumpers, new skid plates, new door mirrors and an innovative front grille with a modern design in the same colour as the FIAT body.