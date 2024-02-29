There Fiat Panda becomes Pandina and was presented in the Fiat factory in Pomigliano d'Arcoin the province of Naples, like one special series. This version introduces crucial features to comply with European regulations on vehicle safety, both those in force starting next July and the next changes scheduled for 2026. In the meantime, in July, theelectric heir of the Panda, which could exceed four meters in length. The Pandina will therefore support the new electric Panda until at least 2027.

Fiat Pandina what changes

In addition to the name change from Panda to Pandina, the new model introduces numerous innovations, especially from a technological point of view. The equipment ADAS and infotainment has been improved with new instrumentation completely digital.

Fiat Pandina the new special series

On the special series, whoever sits behind the wheel has access to a 7-inch digital instrument cluster with three graphics modes and a renewed steering wheel. Furthermore, it is equipped with a touchscreen 7 inch DAB radio with Apple CarPlay And Android Auto. Most of the features are handled by one camera mounted on the internal rear-view mirror.

Fiat Pandina special series Pandina special front series Pandina special side series Pandina rear special series Rim, customized cap Cockpit dashboard 7″ digital instrument cluster 7″ infotainment display Cruise Control operation information Operation info Tiredness detector Digital instrument panel graphics Digital instrument panel graphics Digital instrument panel graphics Digital instrument panel graphics Front passenger seats New Fiat Pandina special series

The Fiat Pandina outside features few external changes compared to the previous model. It has similar dimensions, with a length of approx 3 meters and 70 centimetersa height of 164 cm and a width of 167 cm. The trunk remains virtually unchanged, with a volume of 225 litres.

Fiat Pandina special side series

As for the design, some innovations have been made, such as one dashboard strip painted white and new e-monogrammed seats “Pandina” logo in relief, double yellow stitching and white details. Furthermore, sustainable materials, such as yarn, have been introduced Seaqual made from marine waste.

Fiat Pandina special series rear 3/4

The exteriors feature playful details, such as the a panda's face on the hubcapthe yellow rear-view mirror caps and the “Pandina” writing on the side moldings. The color range is enriched with the addition of the new one Positano yellow and new two-tone combinations, with a contrasting black roof.

Hybrid engine

The Pandina is hybrid and retains the engine 1.0 mild hybrid petrol updated by 70 HPassociated with the 6-speed manual gearbox. In the Fiat range it joins the future electric Panda, with the latter also being offered with 48 Volt hybrid engineswhich have already debuted on the latest cars of Stellantis brand.

The Fiat Pandina is equipped with the 1.0 mild hybrid FireFly petrol engine

New ADAS on the Pandina

The Fiat Pandina is now equipped with a standard range of new ADAS functions. Among these are the system of Automatic emergency brakingThe Lane maintenance systemThe Tiredness detector and the Road sign recognitiondisplayed on the new one 7-inch digital instrument cluster.

Cruise Control info in the 7″ digital instrument cluster

Practicality is guaranteed by the rear parking sensors and the Cruise control, while the automatic high beams adapt the lighting to traffic conditions. Safety is further reinforced by the 6 standard airbags.

Price

The official price of the Pandina has not been made official, but considering that it was developed on the basis of Crosseswhich has a list price of 18,600 eurosit is reasonable to assume an inclusive cost between 19,000 and 20,000 euros.

The Pandina writing on the side mouldings

Fiat Pandina production in Pomigliano d'Arco

The new Fiat Pandina is produced at the plant in Pomigliano d'Arconear Naples, and will be in production until at least 2027. This leaves open the possibility that the automaker will decide whether to stop production of the five-door or further extend his careerespecially based on the sales of the new electric Panda which will instead be produced in Serbia.

Fiat Pandina production line in Pomigliano d'Arco

The prospects for a long journey are promising, as the Panda aims to gain significant market shares even outside Italy, remaining one of the few options in the A segment still available on the market. To support this ambition, Fiat plans to increase production at its Pomigliano d'Arco plant by 20%.

“The new Fiat Pandina is a tribute to Italians' love for the Panda – the words of Olivier FrancoisCEO of Fiat and Global Marketing Director of Stellantis – in fact, “Pandina” is the nickname Italians have always called her. I am proud to present this special series on a special day, in fact, I can also announce that Panda will continue to be produced in Pomigliano d'Arco until at least 2027.

Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat and Global Marketing Director of Stellantis

The love story between Panda and Italy will continue for many years to come thanks to the new investments that have made it the most technological and safe ever. Today there is also another reason to celebrate the Panda: we have in fact decided to increase production by 20% to meet customer demand in Italy and Europe. Panda continues to be market leader in Italy and segment leader in Europe: and it is also the Group's only A-segment hybrid“.

Photo Fiat Pandina, special series

