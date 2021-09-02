Those who expected a turnaround at the top of the best-selling car ranking in Italy in August will be disappointed. Even in the eighth month of the year Fiat Panda confirmed itself as the queen of the boot: a total of 3,059 examples of the Turin city car were marketed, a figure that was unattainable for anyone. Yet, in August another model from Fiat seriously worried the very solid Panda: let’s talk about 500, which in the new generation is only available in a 100% electric version, and which registered 3,022 registrations in August, placing itself in second position behind Panda for only a few dozen units.

Another model of the former FCA group completes the podium, now under the control of Stellantis together with the PSA group: let’s talk about Lancia Ypsilon, which has just exceeded 2,000 copies delivered. At the foot of the podium is the first non-Italian model in the standings: it is the Renault Captur, which reaches 1,942 units sold, less than a hundred more than the Ford Puma that completes the Top 5. Following are Jeep Renegade, Toyota Yaris , Jeep Compass, Fiat 500X and Renault Clio, all with registrations ranging from 1,300 to 1,800 units. These data also affect the cumulative for the first eight months of the year: not at the top of the standings, with the Fiat Panda firmly in the lead with over 78,000 registrations, but in second position, where the Fiat 500 overtakes the Lancia Ypsilon, stabilizing over 33,000 deliveries.

Returning to the month of August, the numbers of Panda and 500 can only confirm Fiat how most popular brand in our country, albeit with a decrease of 23.8% compared to the same month last year. In second position is Volkswagen, despite not appearing any of its models among the ten best sellers: however, even for the German brand there is a decrease compared to August 2020, in this case of 34.4%. Ford closes the podium, where, however, the drop in registrations has exceeded 31%. Few brands have scored one growth in the eighth month of the year: among these KIA, DR Motor and Tesla stand out, with the latter two reflecting low numbers in terms of units sold, just over 300.