The new Fiat Panda is the automaker’s bet to win the electric car market as an affordable version. Scheduled to be launched later this semester, the model will be considered entry-level and priced below the Fiat 500e, which starts at R$250.

The main objective of the novelty, according to brand president Oliver Francois, told AutoExpress UK, is to “wake up the sleeping giant” he believes Fiat to be. The model should be similar to the Fiat Centoventi, with a simple design and limited but customizable color palette.

At the launch of Centoventi, it was possible to choose between 4 roof covers, 4 bumpers, 4 wheels and 4 paintwork. Market rumors indicate that Panda should be marketed in the same way. The internal accessories must be installed in “plug-and-play” mode, with cell phone accessibility.

