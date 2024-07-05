New ADAS, new digital dashboard, new steering wheel. Everything new, in short, on an equally new car, or rather renewed: we are talking about Fiat Panda, for which orders have been officially opened for a few days now. On the Italian market it is available with the 1.0 Hybrid 70 HP engine and enjoys a range that is presented in two different setups: the basic Panda version, and the top of the range Pandina.

The most technological ever

Fiat itself defined it as the Panda more technological than everand the reason is easily explained: it features important updates in terms of ADAS, with the standard equipment including new features designed to assist the driver both in the city and out of town such as autonomous emergency braking to reduce rear-end collisions, lane departure warning, fatigue detector and the Speed ​​Limit Reading System just to name a few. To these, is added a new 7” digital dashboard with three different graphics modes.

Orders now open for the new Fiat Panda: prices

Chapter prices: in Italy, the new Fiat Panda Hybrid is offered starting from 9,950 euros thanks to a loan with the first installment in October from Stellantis Financial Services and government incentives. We are now in the middle of summer, and the Turin brand has thought of the initiative “Italian Summer Fiat“: in fact, the basic price list of the car would be 15,900 euros, but it is possible to reduce it by almost 6,000 euros thanks to 3,000 euros of state incentives, 950 euros of Fiat Tricolore Bonus in the event of scrapping up to Euro 2, and 2,000 euros with financing.