The best seller on the Italian market is preparing to change its skin. Fiat Panda it will be profoundly renewed in the coming years, with the new generation of the famous model that will bring with it various innovations, not only from the point of view of engines but also from that of style. The spirit will always be that of a model accessible to all, with the aim of becoming “the Tesla of the people” which remains firmly established in the evolution program of the Panda brand and range.

In fact, the car will not only have one variation but will embrace different versions that could also have different denominations. The stylistic language will resume the modern look of the Centoventi concept, first seen at the Geneva Motor Show. More than 3 years after that preview, the modular car prototype always remains close to what the spirit of Fiat Panda is and for this reason it will be reinterpreted to finally bring the futuristic design onto the road that the public and professionals liked so much. at GIMS 2019. The production of the new model will certainly remain in Italy until 2026 (in the Pomigliano d’Arco plant) but after that date there could be important news, with the synergies and reallocations of the Stellantis group that could bring other Panda lines far from our country.

The starting point should be the CMP platform, an architecture that will be integrated into the STLA Small and that will allow the use of advanced software and electrified powertrains. The new Fiat Panda will in fact be full electric, while maintaining an affordable price list. The CEO of the Italian brand Olivier Francois has repeated several times that there is no intention of distorting this car. It will then be goodbye to segment A, with the expansion in segments B and C that will take place through different interpretations of the soul of this model. The arrival of the first versions could take place as early as 2024, with the first teasers and the first official information ready to be provided by the end of this year.