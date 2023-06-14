The new generation of Fiat Panda is taking shape and should be launched in 2024. It will be a very important step for the Italian brand given that this model plays a very important role in the range: best seller on the market, most successful car in recent years and authentic icon that recently passed 40 years. The new generation will represent a challenge for the Turin brand of Stellantis, with various innovations. Starting from the name and the reference segment.

The Fiat Panda Large

In fact, in 2024 we could get to know the Fiat Panda Large, a name that is not yet official but which would be linked to the larger dimensions of the car that the brand intends to place in the B segment, filling the void left by the Fiat Punto, exit of production in 2018. Initially, the new Fiat Panda Large would coexist in the range with the current generation, with the Pomigliano plant which will handle assembly until at least 2026. The new model, on the other hand, could be born in Serbia, in the plant in Kragujevac.

Migration to Serbia?

On this last detail and on the name there are still no official confirmations from Fiat which is currently working intensely on the launch of the new 600 and is also preparing the debut of Topolino, already shown with some official contents. In the coming months we will better understand what the strategies will be regarding the launch and range of the new Fiat Panda.

What we know about the new Fiat Panda

At the moment we know that the spirit of the car will always be that of a model accessible to all, with the aim of becoming “the people’s Tesla” which remains firmly established in the evolution program of the brand and the Panda range. The design language will take up the modern look of the Centoventi concept, seen for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show. More than 3 years after that preview, the modular car prototype still remains close to the spirit of the Fiat Panda and for this reason it will be reinterpreted to finally bring the futuristic design that the public and insiders liked so much to the road at GIMS 2019. Within the range there will also be a fully electric version which will also be joined by a hybrid version.